Delos Capital Announces the Launch of Curamir Therapeutics Inc. with a $10 Million Series A to Develop miRNA-based Cancer Therapeutics

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delos Capital today announces that it has launched Curamir Therapeutics Inc., a Woburn, MA-based biotechnology company pioneering micro RNA (miRNA) based cancer therapeutics, with a $10 million Series A financing.

Curamir is incubated through a licensing collaboration with the State University of New York (SUNY) and co-founded by veterans in the field of gene regulation and translational medicine: Dr. Jingfang Ju, Professor of Department of Pathology at Stony Brook University; Dr. James D. Watson, co-discoverer of the DNA structure and a 1962 Nobel Laureate; and Dr. Lan Bo Chen, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at Harvard Medical School and an Academician of the Academia Sinica of Taiwan.

Curamir is developing innovative therapeutics based on its proprietary miRNA engineering platform and insights into cancer biology, aiming to address unmet needs to overcome drug resistance and toxicity associated with current oncology therapies.

"Curamir is founded with the vision to extend and improve patients' lives by the discovery and development of innovative miRNA-based oncology therapeutics," said Mr. Henry Chen, a co-founder and the CEO of Curamir and the Managing Partner of Delos Capital. "We appreciate the significant contribution and strong support from our scientific co-founders, who bring unparalleled knowledge of miRNA therapeutics and a proven track record of discovering and developing transformative therapies. We look forward to further advancing our miRNA pipeline into clinical studies with the Series A financing."

"I am thrilled to have the strongest support from Delos Capital and our scientific co-founders and advisors to develop innovative and transformative miRNA-based medicine to defeat cancer," said Dr. Ju. "Our miRNA drug development platform technology has the potential to revolutionize cancer medicine by eliminating resistant cancer stem cells."

Curamir is led by a world-class team of scientists and industry veterans at the forefront of cancer biology and genetics. Dr. Ju has more than 25 years of research expertise on chemoresistance in cancer research. His lab at SUNY studies miRNAs in cancer stem cell resistance, epithelial to mesenchymal transition, autophagy, and apoptosis in various cancers. Dr. Watson is the co-discoverer of the DNA structure and the Nobel Laureate in 1962 in Physiology / Medicine. He also helped establish the Human Genome Project. Dr. Lan Bo Chen is the author of over 250 publications. He founded several successful biotech companies and led the development or consulted for more than a dozen drugs and drug candidates.

About Curamir Therapeutics Inc.

Curamir is a Woburn, MA-based biotechnology company launched and incubated by Delos Capital with an initial academic licensing from SUNY. Through its proprietary miRNA engineering platform and insights into cancer biology, Curamir develops miRNA-based cancer therapeutics with enhanced safety, potency and stability. Its novel approach addresses current challenges associated with both chemoresistance in cancer and effective systemic delivery of miRNA mimics.

About Delos Capital

Through a unique combination of deep domain expertise, global connections, experience building international partnerships and strong networks in global life sciences communities, Delos Capital searches the burgeoning therapeutics and Medtech marketplace for the most promising companies, then helps them open the doors to the future. For more information, please visit http://www.delos.capital/

