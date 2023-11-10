Delos Insurance Solutions Partners with Exavalu to Implement Guidewire InsuranceNow Cloud Platform Successfully to Deliver Protection to Wildfire-Exposed Homes in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delos Insurance Solutions (Delos), a technology-focused managing general agent (MGA) that offers property insurance for wildfire-exposed risk has successfully implemented Guidewire InsuranceNow cloud platform with the help of Exavalu Inc, a specialized Insurance focused Digital solutions company and GuidewirePartner Connect Consulting member. InsuranceNow expedites time to market and accelerates business growth through digital agent engagement.

Delos writes on behalf of Lloyd's of London and other A-Rated insurers and leverages geospatial AI algorithms & data science to develop wildfire models and write insurance for low-risk homes that many other carriers in the insurance industry mis-categorizes as high risk.

Exavalu implemented a non-admitted homeowners' product on the Guidewire InsuranceNow platform with a full-range of capabilities covering new business issuance, rating, endorsements, renewals, billing, forms and rating. Exavalu also developed surround integrations with SmartComm for customer communications and forms, and with Coherent for externalized rating.

Exavalu worked closely with Guidewire and Delos to successfully deliver the implementation in an accelerated timeframe within six months from inception to product launch.

The successful partnership between Delos, Exavalu and Guidewire underscores a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and digital market leadership.

Delos CEO and Co-Founder Kevin Stein said "Guidewire InsuranceNow has unquestionably enhanced our operational efficiency and accuracy, allowing Delos to meet our time-to-market needs. Exavalu brought expertise in Insurance advisory, core & digital implementations, and Guidewire InsuranceNow cloud platform that helped with a smooth implementation. Exavalu's assistance in implementing Guidewire InsuranceNow and other eco-system technologies has undoubtedly benefited our agents, business partners and employees. Guidewire and Exavalu have been great partners for Delos, and we look forward to working with both to meet our business goals."

Exavalu's President, Saurav Basu said "Insurance carriers and MGAs demand rapid innovation based on a solid modern core technology platform on the cloud and enabled by a digital eco-system. Exavalu is honored to have partnered with Delos to rapidly launch products that meets the needs of wildfire exposed at-risk homeowners in California."

Delos Insurance Solutions uses cutting-edge technology to offer insurance protection to homeowners in communities abandoned by other insurers because of wildfire risk. Founded in San Francisco in 2017 by aerospace engineers, Delos uses satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to identify insurable homes within territories deemed too risky by the rest of the insurance market. Delos is a Managing General Agent (MGA) offering policies on behalf of insurers rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. For more information, visit https://www.getdelos.com/.

Exavalu is a Specialized Digital Transformation Advisor & Digital Solutions Partner for the Insurance Industry. Founded by former Industry CIOs and Consulting Executives with background in complex transformation and change Initiatives within the Insurance Industry, Exavalu brings the best in Strategic Advisory and Digital Solutions delivery using Industry's leading technology platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.exavalu.com/.

