Delphi Behavioral Health Group Announces Opening of Desert View Recovery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a leading nationwide provider of addiction and detox treatment programs, announced today the opening of its newest outpatient treatment facility, Desert View Recovery, located near Palm Springs, California.

Desert View Recovery will provide comprehensive, versatile and effective outpatient rehab services to those who are caught in the grips of substance abuse. Specifically, the facility will make use of a combination of evidence-based practices and holistic methods to provide an individualized recovery experience that is tailored to each patient's unique situation, needs, and goals. Whether a patient chooses an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Outpatient Program (OP) or Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Desert View Recovery will work with them every step of the way to help them get the most out of their treatment experience.

The sunny climate and the vibrant culture near downtown Palm Springs makes Desert View Recovery the perfect place to find true healing from substance abuse. With a thriving recovery community and many places and activities within walking distance of the facility, Desert View Recovery is committed to making recovery treatment as convenient as possible. Additionally, a full staff of clinicians have both the passion for and years of experience in the addiction treatment field, and will provide the care and compassion needed to help patients find freedom and healing on their journey towards lasting sobriety.

"We are excited to announce the opening of Desert View Recovery, the eighth outpatient treatment site within our complete spectrum of detox and treatment centers across the country," said Dominic Sirianni, CEO at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "Delphi is committed to breaking free from the standard cookie-cutter approach to treatment; understanding that just as each person's struggle with addiction is different, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to addiction treatment. Through an individualized approach to care, idyllic location and experienced staff of professionals, Desert View Recovery will provide a meaningful and effective treatment experience for everyone who walks through its doors."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delphi Behavioral Health Group's family of treatment centers offers patients a variety of individualized programs to begin the process of recovery from addiction. Each treatment center is equipped with a team of highly trained addiction professionals and follows the company's philosophy on addiction care, which includes a high clinician-to-patient ratio, intimate settings and comprehensive, tailored treatment solutions, including cognitive and behavioral therapies, aftercare services and relapse prevention.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created in 2016 with the goal of creating long-term recovery from addiction for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction and medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals with the disease of addiction through a variety of detox and residential options designed to address the core issues behind the disease. With over 350 inpatient beds available currently, we are able to extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with their addictions. For more information visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

