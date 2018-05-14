Delphi Behavioral Health Group Announces Opening of Maryland House Detox

Located in Linthicum, Maryland, approximately 10 miles south of Baltimore, Maryland House Detox will provide 24 hour, 7 days per week of medically monitored detoxification with a projected average length of stay of 5-7 days, followed by a highly personalized warm transition into the next level of care. The facility holds 16 beds, with two designated for low-income patients, and will be able to accommodate as many as 100 new patients each month.

"We are excited to announce the opening of Maryland House Detox, the fourteenth treatment center in our complete family of detox and treatment centers across the country," said Dominic Sirianni, CEO at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "With the support of The Halifax Group, we have been able to extend our exceptional clinical treatment to those in and around Anne Arundel County, and through this new facility we hope to provide life-changing care to as many individuals struggling with addiction as possible."

Serving as Executive Director of the facility is Scott Dehorty, a Licensed Certified Clinical Social Worker (LCSW-C) and therapist who brings to this role over 20 years of experience in the field. Scott received his Master's degree in Social Work (with a focus on Clinical Mental Health Counseling) from the University of Maryland, and his Bachelor's degree in Human Services & Psychology from Elon College in North Carolina. Recently appointed Chief Medical Officer for Delphi Behavioral Health Group, Dr. Neeraj Gandotra, will also work closely with Scott and his team to ensure the direction of medical and clinical operations. Dr. Gandotra is double board certified in both General Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry and has over a decade of experience in the field of behavioral science, specifically focusing on the interface of mental illness and substance use disorders.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created in 2016 with the goal of creating long-term recovery from addiction for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction and medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals with the disease of addiction through a variety of detox and residential options designed to address the core issues behind the disease. With over 350 inpatient beds available currently, we are able to extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with their addictions. For more information visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

