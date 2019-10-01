Delphi Behavioral Health Group Announces Opening of Vista Pines Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a leading nationwide provider of addiction and detox treatment programs, announced today the opening of its newest full-service in-patient mental health treatment program, Vista Pines Health, located in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Vista Pines Health will provide quality, individualized care to those suffering from mental illnesses including anxiety, depression, OCD, schizoaffective disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, and more. In addition to utilizing proven therapies like CBT, DBT, group therapy, and family therapy, Vista Pines Health will offer medications that address the symptoms of specific mental health conditions. For example, clients with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder can receive treatment medications to improve and balance their moods, in addition to the therapy they receive.

Unlike other mental health programs, Vista Pines Health has an affiliate site that specializes in substance abuse treatment, making it distinctively equipped to treat clients who not only have a mental health disorder, but also a co-occurring substance abuse issue - which is all too common in the arena of behavioral health and addiction. Thus, the staff at Vista Pines Health is uniquely qualified to take on complex cases of mental illness and addiction. No matter which treatment a client chooses, all programs are designed to put the client first every step of the way - helping them conquer the struggles they deal with on a daily basis.

"Nearly 47 million American adults experience mental illness in a given year, and we are thrilled to be able to offer people another potentially-lifesaving resource with the opening of Vista Pines Health," said Dominic Sirianni, CEO at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "At Delphi we know that mental illness affects everyone differently and that no two cases are ever the same. Through care, compassion, and scientifically proven methods of therapy, the dedicated team at Vista Pines Health will offer highly individualized treatment plans to provide clients with the best quality of care they need to live life to the fullest."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delphi Behavioral Health Group's family of treatment centers offers patients a variety of individualized programs to begin the process of recovery from addiction. Each treatment center is equipped with a team of highly trained addiction professionals and follows the company's philosophy on addiction care, which includes a high clinician-to-patient ratio, intimate settings and comprehensive, tailored treatment solutions, including cognitive and behavioral therapies, aftercare services and relapse prevention.

For more information, please visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created in 2016 with the goal of creating long-term recovery from addiction for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction and medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals with the disease of addiction through a variety of detox and residential options designed to address the core issues behind the disease. With over 350 inpatient beds available currently, we are able to extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with their addictions. For more information visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

SOURCE Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Related Links

http://www.delphihealthgroup.com

