Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

With over three decades of experience in leadership roles pertaining to healthcare operations, Earhart most recently served as Group Vice President of Operations, at Fresenius Medical Care North America. In this role she designed and executed strategies to support the core values and customer service philosophy of Fresenius' multi-billion dollar business. Collaborating with Regional Vice Presidents, physicians, and other departmental stakeholders, she directed operating markets in six regions to achieve outstanding quality of patient care, staff engagement and regulatory excellence. Earhart also served as Chief Administrative Officer for five years with Ambulatory Services of America, where she played an integral role in planning the strategic direction of joint venture-based services to dialysis and cancer patients across 15 states and 100 treatment sites.

"We are honored to have Linda Earhart join our executive leadership team," says CEO of Delphi Behavioral Health Group, Dominic Sirianni. "As Delphi continues to expand its treatment services across the country, Earhart will be working with both executive and clinical staff on day-to-day operations to ensure all Delphi Behavioral Health treatment centers are operating at their highest potential and continuing to provide patients with quality care that starts from the moment they walk in the door."

"I am delighted to join Delphi's enterprising leadership team and look forward to contributing toward the positive outcomes we strive to achieve as we assist our clients in conquering their addiction," Earhart added.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delphi Behavioral Health Group's family of treatment centers offers patients a variety of individualized programs to begin the process of recovery from addiction. Each treatment center is equipped with a team of highly trained addiction professionals and follows the company's philosophy on addiction care, which includes a high clinician-to-patient ratio, intimate settings and comprehensive, tailored treatment solutions, including cognitive and behavioral therapies, aftercare services and relapse prevention.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created in 2016 with the goal of creating long-term recovery from addiction for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction and medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals with the disease of addiction through a variety of detox and residential options designed to address the core issues behind the disease. With over 350 inpatient beds available currently, we are able to extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with their addictions. For more information visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

