Delphi Behavioral Health Group Expands Insurance Coverage for New Jersey Patients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a leading nationwide provider of addiction and detox treatment programs, today announced it has expanded its health insurance offering for patients through an in-network contract with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) insurance at all Serenity at Summit and Summit Behavioral Health New Jersey locations.

Since 1932, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey has offered quality health insurance products and services to New Jersey families and businesses. Through this partnership Delphi Behavioral Health Group will be able to provide patients in New Jersey with more options and solutions for essential and potentially life-saving mental health and addiction treatment services.

"We are extremely proud and excited to be working with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and we feel this partnership could not have come at a better time," said Dominic Sirianni, CEO at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "As we continue to combat a global pandemic, mental health conditions and substance use disorders have become a growing concern for many people, and insurance can often be the deciding factor for those deciding whether or not to seek treatment. We hope the availability of Horizon BCBS to patients at our New Jersey programs can allow them the opportunity to get the treatment they need."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delphi Behavioral Health Group's family of treatment centers offers patients a variety of individualized programs to begin the process of recovery from addiction. All programs are equipped with a team of highly trained addiction professionals and follow the company's philosophy on addiction care, which includes a high clinician-to-patient ratio, intimate settings and comprehensive, tailored treatment solutions, including cognitive and behavioral therapies, aftercare services and relapse prevention.

For more information, please visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created in 2016 with the goal of creating long-term recovery from addiction for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction and medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals with the disease of addiction through a variety of detox and residential options designed to address the core issues behind the disease. With over 350 inpatient beds available currently, we are able to extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with their addictions. For more information visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

About Horizon BCBSNJ

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at HorizonBlue.com. Horizon BCBSNJ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association serving more than 3.7 million members.

