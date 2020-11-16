Delphi Behavioral Health Group Locations Finalize Transition to Gender-Specific Treatment Model

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a leading nationwide provider of addiction and detox treatment programs, today announced it has completed the transition to a gender-responsive model of treatment at two of its Florida locations, Palm Beach Institute and Pathway To Hope, in an effort to better serve clients and provide a more personalized approach to treatment.

Palm Beach Institute (West Palm Beach) will serve an all-male clientele, while Pathway to Hope (Fort Lauderdale) will cater to female patients, while also featuring an all-female clinician staff. Every part of these two programs are designed to meet the unique individual needs of men and women in recovery – something that is not yet common among treatment programs in the state of Florida.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new treatment programs at our Palm Beach Institute and Pathway to Hope locations. As we have learned, addiction treatment is not a 'one-size-fits-all' model, and the recovery experience can be very different for men and women," said Dominic Sirianni, CEO at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "As a company that prides itself in providing individualized treatment, we knew it was our responsibility to add a gender-responsive model of treatment to our portfolio. We hope these programs will be able to help even more men and women receive the help that they need to achieve, and maintain, sobriety."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delphi Behavioral Health Group's family of treatment centers offers patients a variety of individualized programs to begin the process of recovery from addiction. All programs are equipped with a team of highly trained addiction professionals and follow the company's philosophy on addiction care, which includes a high clinician-to-patient ratio, intimate settings and comprehensive, tailored treatment solutions, including cognitive and behavioral therapies, aftercare services and relapse prevention.

