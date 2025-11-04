Delphi Diagnostics® Announces Four Abstracts and one General Session Presentation Featuring the Endocrine Activity Index™ to be Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

A PDF of the release can be found here

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Diagnostics announces the upcoming presentation of four scientific abstracts, including one platform presentation highlighting new clinical data supporting the company's innovative breast cancer diagnostic technology, the Endocrine Activity Index (EAI™). The Endocrine Activity Index is known in the scientific literature as the Sensitivity to Endocrine Therapy (SET) Test.

These presentations will be featured at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) held in San Antonio, TX, December 9th-11th, 2025. SABCS is the largest breast cancer research meeting in the world, expecting to draw over 10,000 attendees from 102 countries. The presentations underscore the growing scientific momentum behind Delphi's Endocrine Activity Index (EAI), a next-generation diagnostic tool designed to optimize treatment decisions for patients with HR+ HER2- breast cancer. Delphi Diagnostics will be attending the conference as an exhibitor in booth #1528.

The newly accepted abstracts include:

GS3-05: Evaluation of the Sensitivity to Endocrine Therapy (SET ER/PR ) assay to predict benefit from extended endocrine therapy in the NRG/NSABP B-42 trial Author: Eleftherios P Mamounas, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Orlando, FL

General Session 3 oral presentation on Friday, December 12th, 2025, at 9 am CST.



PS2-07-23: Predictive markers of distant recurrence from randomized chemotherapy regimens for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patient in the PACS-01 trial. Author: Frederique Penault-Llorca, Centre Jean Perrin, CLERMONT FERRAND, France



PS3-08-13: Exploratory analysis of palbociclib benefit in the PALLAS trial by SET ER/PR index and prior chemotherapy regimens (ABCSG-42/AFT-05/BIG-14-13) Author: Otto Metzger, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA



PS3-09-21: Evaluation of Sensitivity to Endocrine Therapy (SET) as a Prognostic Biomarker in the Latin American Breast Cancer Cohort Study Author: Marcela Mazo Canola, UT Health San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

"Data from these studies, presented by leading investigators in the breast cancer field, deepen the clinical evidence behind the EAI test. The selection of the data on the NRG/NSABP B-42 trial for an oral presentation at a general session underscores the relevance of these results. This data reinforces the role of the endocrine activity pathway as critical to understand when making treatment decisions for breast cancer patients," said Chief Medical Officer at Delphi Diagnostics, Federico A. Monzon, MD.

Delphi Diagnostics remains committed to advancing science that ensures patients receive the most effective care possible. Additional details will be shared after the data is made publicly available.

About EAI

Delphi Diagnostics' Endocrine Activity Index® (EAI™) test can provide actionable information for prognosis and prediction of dose-intense taxane-based chemotherapy benefit in stage II-III, HR+ HER2- breast cancer. The EAI measures endocrine activity in a breast tumor and for prognostic use, the Index Score is adjusted for baseline prognosis using molecular subtype genes (RNA4) and clinical factors such as tumor size and regional lymph node involvement. The EAI test has been shown in various studies to be a consistent prognostic indicator for long-term outcomes in stage II-III breast cancer patients, to be independent of other prognostic tests, as well as to be predictive for response to dose-dense chemotherapy.

About Delphi Diagnostics

Delphi Diagnostics Inc. is a Texas-based company focused on advancing clinically valid tests for the prognosis and prediction of breast cancer treatment. Delphi Diagnostics, Inc. holds an exclusive license from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX to commercialize the Endocrine Activity Index, a technology that was developed by the laboratory of Dr. W. Fraser Symmans**. The Endocrine Activity Index (EAI) test measures endocrine activity in stage II-III, HR+HER2- breast cancer. Delphi's vision is to make the EAI test available to breast cancer patients and open new pathways for personalized breast cancer treatment. To learn more, visit www.delphi-diagnostics.com.

**Dr. Symmans has a personal financial relationship with Delphi that has been identified as a conflict of interest with this research and is managed by MD Anderson's Conflict of Interest Committee.

Media Contact:

Emily Granger

Delphi Diagnostics Inc.

[email protected]

508.341.9331

SOURCE Delphi Diagnostics Inc