Delphi Diagnostics Appoints Eric Lindquist as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced oncology and life sciences executive to lead financial strategy and support the next phase of growth

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HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Eric Lindquist as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Mr. Lindquist brings decades of leadership experience across pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies, with a strong track record in commercialization, corporate strategy, and capital formation. He joins Delphi at a pivotal time as the company advances its Endocrine Activity Index® (EAI™) test to improve treatment decision-making in breast cancer.

Most recently, Mr. Lindquist served as Chief Executive Officer of InnoSIGN, where he led a strategic transformation of the business and completed multiple financing rounds. Prior to InnoSIGN, he was Chief Business and Commercial Officer at Celcuity, where he led the acquisition of gedatolisib and helped advance the program into Phase III breast cancer trials.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Lindquist held senior leadership roles at Natera, where he played a key role in launching Signatera, a personalized molecular residual disease test tailored to each patient's unique cancer signature. He also contributed to establishing Roche as a leader in companion diagnostics through roles in business development and strategic partnerships.

"Eric brings deep expertise at the intersection of oncology, diagnostics, and strategic finance," said Winz Casagrande, Chief Executive Officer of Delphi Diagnostics. "His experience leading companies through critical growth milestones will be instrumental as we expand access to EAI and continue to build next-generation breast cancer diagnostics to guide personalized treatment."

"Delphi Diagnostics is uniquely positioned to transform how treatment decisions are made in breast cancer," said Mr. Lindquist. "The company's biology-driven approach with EAI has the potential to bring greater clarity to complex clinical decisions. I look forward to working with the team to execute on its strategy and drive long-term value."

Mr. Lindquist earned a Bachelor of Science in genetics and cell biology from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from Capella University.

About EAI

Delphi Diagnostics' Endocrine Activity Index® (EAI™) test can provide actionable information for prognosis and prediction of dose-intense taxane-based chemotherapy benefit in stage II-III, HR+ HER2- breast cancer. The EAI measures endocrine activity in a breast tumor, and for prognostic use, the Index Score is adjusted for baseline prognosis using molecular subtype genes (RNA4) and clinical factors such as tumor size and regional lymph node involvement. The EAI test has been shown in various studies to be a consistent prognostic indicator for long-term outcomes in stage II-III breast cancer patients, to be independent of other prognostic tests, as well as to be predictive for response to dose-dense chemotherapy.

About Delphi Diagnostics

Delphi Diagnostics Inc. is a Texas-based company focused on advancing clinically valid tests for the prognosis and prediction of breast cancer treatment. Delphi Diagnostics, Inc. holds an exclusive license from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX to commercialize the Endocrine Activity Index, a technology that was developed by the laboratory of Dr. W. Fraser Symmans**. The Endocrine Activity Index (EAI) test measures endocrine activity in stage II-III, HR+HER2- breast cancer. Delphi's vision is to make the EAI test available to breast cancer patients and open new pathways for personalized breast cancer treatment. To learn more, visit www.delphi-diagnostics.com.

**Dr. Symmans has a personal financial relationship with Delphi that has been identified as a conflict of interest with this research and is managed by MD Anderson's Conflict of Interest Committee.

Media Contact:

Emily Granger

Delphi Diagnostics Inc.

[email protected]

508.341.9331

SOURCE Delphi Diagnostics Inc