Delphi Family Asks Public to Help Catch Killer Using CrimeDoor App

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CrimeDoor, the augmented reality app that accurately recreates real crime scenes, announces a partnership with Kelsi German. German is the sister of Libby German who was tragically murdered alongside Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. This partnership includes the launch of the Delphi Murders CrimeDoor on the platform where users can "step inside" the crime scene in augmented reality, in hopes of shedding new light on the case.

The Delphi Murders are among the most infamous cold cases to date receiving national attention. Despite law enforcement retrieving an audio recording of the suspect that was released to the public and over 26,000 tips, no arrests have been made in the case to date. CrimeDoor, an augmented reality experience developed by the husband and wife team Neil and Lauren Mandt, lets users experience and investigate these cases in hopes of bringing resolution to the families.

"CrimeDoor does not celebrate killers but gives a voice to the victims. Our attention to detail in recreating the crime scenes is our highest concern. Helping to solve a crime would be the most important moment in my life, and I feel confident this technology will be pivotal in doing just that," said Neil Mandt, Founder of CrimeDoor.

Cold-Case Detective, Paul Holes, famous for his involvement in the Zodiac, Golden State Killer, and Jaycee Dugard cases, has partnered with CrimeDoor on this mission. Holes is working directly with Kelsi German and other families to help bring renewed attention to cold cases and use the current technology to source the help of the public in bringing closure to these families.

"I believe this AR experience may help someone identify the killer, based on being able to have a spatial presence with him. I'm working directly with Paul Holes and the CrimeDoor team on the accuracy of this experience in hopes of finally bringing justice for my sister, Abby, and our loved ones," said Kelsi German.

For the first time ever, police, the public, and journalists alike will have indefinite access to the crime scene through exact AR recreations of the crime scene photos. Anyone can literally walk into the crime scene to examine the scene and evidence, whereas this access was previously only given to law enforcement on-site for a limited time.

"Typically, law enforcement is on the scene for a limited time. After that, we have to rely solely on crime scenes photos and our memory to revisit the scene. I believe the innovation of AR technology in criminal cases is as paramount as the introduction of DNA and will be critical to the future of solving cases," said Paul Holes, Partner at CrimeDoor.

In addition to the augmented reality doors, CrimeDoor uses geo-location to identify cases around the world. All profiles feature relevant articles, podcasts, videos and more - located in one place.

