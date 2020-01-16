Delphi Technologies announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call details

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET/11:30 a.m. GMT. The company will host a webcast conference call on the same day to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. GMT.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Delphi Technologies Investor Relations website at http://ir.delphi.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial (866) 761-8621 (U.S.) or +1 (703) 925-2612 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Delphi Technologies fourth quarter and full year 2019 conference call. The conference ID number is 8873167.

Delphi Technologies is a global provider of propulsion technologies that make vehicles drive cleaner, better and further. It offers pioneering solutions for internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Delphi Technologies builds on its Original Equipment expertise to provide leading service solutions for the aftermarket. Headquartered in London (UK), the company operates technical centers, manufacturing sites, customer support service centers in 24 countries and employs more than 21,000 people around the world. Visit www.delphi.com to learn more.

