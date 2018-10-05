Delphi Technologies declares quarterly dividend

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), a global leader in vehicle propulsion, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on November 14 2018, to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2018.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Delphi Technologies also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries. Visit delphi.com .

SOURCE Delphi Technologies PLC