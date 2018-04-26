Delphi Technologies launches 26th worldwide emissions standards book

For more than a quarter of a century, Delphi Technologies has been tracking and compiling emissions regulations from around the world to release them in an easy-to-read summary. This compendium is invaluable to vehicle and engine manufacturers, as well as other industry professionals, as a single trusted guide to the complex and evolving global emissions standards.

Included in the 2018-2019 edition is an overview of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Going forward, vehicle emissions in the Europe Union will be measured over this test procedure instead of the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) which was originally designed in the 1980s. Compared to the NEDC, the WLTP cycle includes more speed phases as well as higher average and top speeds. It is intended to better represent the emissions and efficiency of vehicles in a more authentic environment.

By September 2018, the new WLTP certification will be compulsory for all vehicles sold within the European Union.

"We have been analyzing worldwide emissions standards for more than 25 years and in that time Delphi Technologies has partnered with its customers to deliver significant strides in improved efficiency, emissions and performance for millions of vehicles on sale today," commented Mary Gustanski, Chief Technology Officer, Delphi Technologies. "Full global harmonization of emissions standards is still someway off, but we continue to offer our customers the best solutions for meeting these regional targets regardless of the technology they choose to power their vehicles."

The 2018-2019 edition passenger vehicle and motorcycle emissions standards booklet is available to download here. www.Delphi.com/emissions-pc

About Delphi Technologies

With 2017 sales of $4.8 billion, Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive original equipment manufacturers. Delphi Technologies also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With headquarters in London, U.K., the company operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.

