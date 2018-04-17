A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Delphi Technologies Investor Relations website at http://ir.delphi.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial (866) 761-8621 (U.S.) or +1 (703) 925-2612 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Delphi Technologies first quarter 2018 conference call. The conference ID number is 9159579.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive OEMs. Delphi also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With Headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphi-technologies-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300631510.html

SOURCE Delphi Technologies PLC