Delphi Technologies to host Power Electronics teach-in on April 11, 2018

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), a global leader in vehicle propulsion systems, will host a Power Electronics teach-in for the investment community at 10.00am ET/3.00pm BST on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The webcast conference call will include a discussion of the market opportunity and how Delphi Technologies is positioned to help its customers on the path to electrification.
A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Delphi Technologies Investor Relations website at http://ir.delphi.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conference call.
To participate by telephone, please dial (866) 761-8621 (U.S.) or +1 (703) 925-2612 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Delphi Technologies Power Electronics teach-in. The conference ID number is 3139759.
For additional information, please contact Delphi Technologies Investor Relations at ir@delphi.com, or Sherief Bakr at +1 212.220.9215
About Delphi Technologies
Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive OEMs. Delphi also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With Headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.
SOURCE Delphi Technologies
