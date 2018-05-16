Delphi Technologies to outline the path to electrification at SIA Powertrain Conference

Conference chair, Dr Noureddine Guerrassi, chief engineer advanced injection and combustion for Delphi Technologies, explained: "The event provides a platform for experts to explore the unprecedented transition towards new forms of mobility, while exploring how to improve the efficiency of internal combustion technologies across gasoline and diesel powertrains."

Delphi Technologies is the main sponsor and will present three technical papers, participate in the keynote panel discussion, as well as exhibit at the event. Technical papers focusing on real driving emissions testing, next generation fuel injection and dynamic rate shaping, highlight the company's broad and deep understanding of traditional powertrain systems. The company works hand in hand with the world's leading passenger car and truck manufacturers to help them deliver cleaner and more efficient internal combustion solutions. At the same time, Delphi Technologies is a leader in power electronics and electrification.

Paul Farrell, a keynote panelist and Delphi Technologies' senior vice president strategic planning and product marketing commented: "Vehicle manufacturers are looking at a broad range of gasoline and diesel engine technologies and varying levels of electrification to get cleaner and more fuel-efficient cars and trucks on the road. Delphi Technologies is a key partner in enabling all these propulsion-related solutions."

About Delphi Technologies

With 2017 sales of $4.8 billion, Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive original equipment manufacturers. Delphi also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.

