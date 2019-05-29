Delphi Technologies to present at Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 5th

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago, Illinois. Delphi Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, Richard F. Dauch and Chief Financial Officer, Vivid Sehgal will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 5th.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Delphi Technologies Investor Relations website at http://ir.delphi.com. For more information, please contact Delphi Technologies Investor Relations at ir@delphi.com.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive OEMs. Delphi also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With Headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.

