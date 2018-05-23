LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), a global leader in vehicle propulsion systems, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Auto Tech Conference on May 31 in Palo Alto, California. Delphi Technologies' senior vice president and chief technology officer, Mary Gustanski, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:55 a.m. Pacific Time.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Delphi Technologies Investor Relations website at http://ir.delphi.com. For more information, please contact Delphi Technologies Investor Relations at ir@delphi.com, or Sherief Bakr at +1 (212) 220-9215.
About Delphi Technologies
Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive OEMs. Delphi also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With Headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphi-technologies-to-present-at-rbc-capital-markets-auto-tech-conference-300653476.html
SOURCE Delphi Technologies
Share this article