Delphia Launches Investment Strategy that Aims to Beat the S&P 500

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphia ("the Company"), a membership-based investment collective where people pool their data to gain access to exclusive investment strategies, today announced the launch of the Delphia 500, a premium version of the S&P 500 that aims to beat the popular benchmark by 1.5% annually. The S&P 500 is foundational amongst almost all investor portfolios, and the Delphia 500 will look to improve upon its reliable returns by leveraging the same AI used to pick the stocks in the Company's hedge fund.

The Delphia 500 is an active investment strategy that uses a proprietary investment algorithm to determine how much of a company's stock to include in the portfolio. The Company's strategy is different from passive portfolios designed to achieve average returns by re-balancing based on the market cap of the underlying equities. Its stock selection algorithm is built on the same predictive technology — by the same world-class team — that helped the Company's hedge fund beat Wall Street in 2021, and is available to all investors on the Delphia platform for free. Members who choose to invest in the Delphia 500 will gain access to returns that over a 13-year backtest averaged 1.5% higher annually than those of the S&P 500. The Delphia 500 is set to be the first of many token-gated strategies that will be supported by PHI, the Company's utility token, which members earn by contributing data to help train Delphia's AI.

Andrew Peek, CEO of Delphia, commented on the news, "In order for Main Street to compete with Wall Street when it comes to building wealth, people need access to premium investment strategies that can fit within any financial plan. The Delphia 500 was created to meet these needs and rival a staple of modern portfolio construction, the S&P 500. Instead of aiming for average returns, our strategy will actively re-balance the portfolio based on trends identified in vast amounts of data. This dynamic approach is what makes the strategy unique and allows our members to pursue above-average returns at a time when markets are falling flat."

Delphia's quantitative hedge fund achieved an average of 72% net returns in its first year of performance (or a 59% net return to those paying the highest fees) by predicting the fundamentals for 3,000 US equities up to two years into the future. Previously, it would not have been feasible to deliver this volume of prediction to retail investors, but recent advancements in direct indexing technology have now made it possible. The Delphia 500 will become the first of many strategies and products to be launched by the Company that will include exclusive features for PHI holders, with more set to be announced in the coming months.

Peek concluded, "As premium strategies are often built on the back of better data, our main focus at Delphia is to increase the value our members receive from contributing data and earning PHI, which in turn, will allow them to improve their overall investment returns. We look forward to working alongside our community to strengthen the Delphia platform and best equip everyone for investment success."

At launch, the Delphia 500 will be available to anyone on the Delphia platform, but by year-end, investing in the strategy will be capped at $150 per person with further investment unlocked by holding PHI.

About Delphia

Delphia was founded on the belief that if data is what generates wealth, then those who create it should have access to the world's best investment opportunities. It is a membership-based investment collective where people pool their data together, which will improve the investment strategies made available to the community. Delphia's proprietary algorithms combine the data invested by its members with commercially available data, to make predictions across thousands of publicly traded companies up to two years into the future. In addition to its active retail strategies, Delphia operates a quantitative hedge fund, which in its first year was the fifth highest-performing fund, by single-year performance, in equity long-short history.*

Delphia has offices worldwide, including New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and London.

Delphia's mobile investment platform is currently available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

Delphia's Digital Ecosystem, including PHI and Consensus, are made available by Delphia Research Inc. Delphia (USA) Inc. is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The past performance shown is for the period April 2021–March 2022 and is not indicative of future results; due to market volatility and economic conditions, each account's performance will be different. Performance is shown net of fees and includes the deduction of all standard fees calculated with the highest rate charged, expenses and estimated incentive allocation. Content is for informational purposes only and should only be used by sophisticated investors who are knowledgeable of the risks involved. For a comprehensive list of risks, view Delphia (USA) Inc., ADV Part 2A. Read the hypothetical backtested performance disclosures for Delphia 500 here .

*Source: HFR, Inc. www.hfr.com . Delphia (USA) Inc. has extracted information from data contained in the HFR Products as of July 25, 2022. HFR has not reviewed, verified, approved of, or endorsed Delphia (USA) Inc.'s work product. Delphia (USA) Inc. and HFR are not affiliated.

