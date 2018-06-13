Delphine Francois Chiavarini Joins the Board of Directors for Senestech

"As we continue our shift from a R&D firm to a commercial company, it is vital that our Board of Directors reflects this priority. As a co-founder, I have always been committed to our long-term success, and am thrilled to have a commercialization professional the caliber of Delphine join our Board," says Dr. Cheryl Dyer.

Chiavarini is the Vice President and General Manager of US Retail Moen at Fortune Brands Home & Security and has an extensive sales and marketing experience across channels and brands. Prior to Fortune Brands, Chiavarini was the Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage North America, at EcoLab and previously held progressive leadership roles over 8 years with Newell Rubbermaid.

"With over fifteen years of global experience in general management, sales and marketing, Delphine is poised to not only provide critical commercial leadership on our Board of Directors, but also invaluable guidance to our commercial teams. Her tenure with EcoLab especially gives her an invaluable perspective and understanding of the value you can deliver to our customers and their clients," stated Dr. Loretta Mayer, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Chiavarini holds a Masters Degree from Audencia Nantes Ecole de Management and executive program certificates from both Wharton Business School and the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

"SenesTech's commitment to a paradigm shifting technology is incredibly exciting and presents a great opportunity for our PMP partners to deliver a value-added service to their customers. Dr. Dyer's commitment to creating an exceptional and efficacious product has positioned SenesTech as an innovation leader in the market, and her continued leadership in product development, will ensure pest management professionals will have new and improved tools to support their success," says Ms. Chiavarini.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology that targets the reproductive capabilities of Norway and roof rats. As a highly palatable liquid, the formulation promotes sustained consumption, helping to reduce fertility in both male and female rats, bringing populations down and keeping them down. Our delivery system is designed to minimize handler exposure, and ContraPest® is dispensed inside tamper resistant bait stations, minimizing the risks to non-target species.

As a versatile tool, ContraPest® can be used within your Integrated Pest Management program to help reduce reproduction and magnify the success of your IPM protocols or as a standalone, non-lethal solution for customers that are looking to reduce or eliminate their use of lethal methodologies.

ContraPest® is a Restricted Use Pesticide, due to applicator expertise. Please read and comply with all label instructions. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delphine-francois-chiavarini-joins-the-board-of-directors-for-senestech-300665443.html

SOURCE SenesTech

Related Links

http://www.senestech.com

