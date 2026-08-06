Delphinus Engineering Appoints Gray Beck as Chief Strategy Officer and Jerry Punderson to its Board of Directors

New leaders bring proven growth execution and decades of Navy acquisition expertise as Delphinus builds the nation's premier naval maintenance, modernization, and sustainment platform

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphinus Engineering ("Delphinus"), a leading provider of maintenance, modernization and industrial services supporting the U.S. Navy and maritime defense community, today announced the appointment of Gray Beck as Chief Strategy Officer and the appointment of Jerry Punderson to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Beck will lead corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and integration across the Delphinus platform in a newly created role established to support the company's long-term growth strategy, while Mr. Punderson will bring decades of senior Navy acquisition leadership to the Board.

As the United States invests in rebuilding its maritime industrial capacity, demand continues to grow for the engineering, maintenance, waterfront, and modernization expertise essential to fleet availability. Delphinus – a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners ("Bluestone") – is expanding its leadership team to meet that demand, strengthening the company's ability to invest in its workforce, broaden its technical capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions in support of the readiness of the U.S. Navy.

"Gray and Jerry each bring something rare to Delphinus. Gray has helped build and scale government services companies and knows how to turn strategy into disciplined execution. Jerry understands how the Navy buys, maintains, and modernizes its fleet as well as anyone in the industry. Together, they strengthen both how we build our company and how we serve our customers, enhancing our ability to grow Delphinus to support the readiness of the U.S. Navy," said Roby Lentz, Chief Executive Officer of Delphinus.

Mr. Beck has spent his career helping government services companies professionalize, scale, and execute through periods of ownership transition and rapid growth. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of cBEYONData, a former Bluestone portfolio company and provider of business intelligence and financial management solutions for federal agencies, where he led the finance organization through the company's sale to SMX in 2025. Prior to cBEYONData, Mr. Beck served as Chief Financial Officer of Quadel Consulting, another former Bluestone portfolio company, where he helped lead the business through its successful sale to System One in 2021. He also held the Chief Financial Officer role at Klein-Hersh International.

"Delphinus has spent more than three decades earning the trust of the U.S. Navy. I'm excited to join the team and help build on that foundation through a disciplined growth and acquisition strategy that expands what Delphinus can deliver for the fleet," said Gray Beck, Chief Strategy Officer of Delphinus.

Mr. Punderson joins the Delphinus Board of Directors with more than four decades of naval acquisition and industry leadership. He served for 33 years in the federal government, culminating as Director of Contracts (SEA 02) at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) from 2009 to 2014, where he led one of the largest procurement organizations in the federal government and oversaw more than $30 billion in annual obligations across the Navy's most complex shipbuilding and weapons systems programs. Following his government service, he served as Senior Vice President of Defense and Intelligence at the Professional Services Council and as Chief Operating Officer and later Executive Vice President of Gryphon Technologies, a leading naval engineering and technical services firm. At Gryphon, he helped lead the platform through its investment by AE Industrial Partners and its ultimate acquisition by ManTech in 2021. He is a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award, the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, and numerous Special Act awards. He remains active across the naval and defense industrial base.

"Fleet readiness depends on the industrial base's ability to maintain and modernize ships at the pace the Navy requires. Delphinus is one of the companies the Navy counts on to do that work, and I look forward to supporting the team in its next chapter," said Jerry Punderson, member of the Delphinus Board of Directors.

"Building the nation's premier naval maintenance and modernization platform requires leaders who understand both the mission and the market. Gray is a proven executive we know well from prior Bluestone portfolio companies, and Jerry's decades of Navy acquisition leadership give Delphinus unmatched insight into its customers' priorities. These appointments reflect our commitment to investing in Delphinus' leadership as the company pursues organic growth and a disciplined acquisition strategy," said John Allen, Managing Partner of Bluestone Investment Partners.

About Delphinus

Founded in 1994, Delphinus Engineering is a trusted, high-impact partner executing the U.S. Navy's most complex ship upgrades and engineering challenges, ensuring operational agility and fleet readiness in an evolving defense landscape. Please visit www.delphinus.com for more information.

About Bluestone

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government sector. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, and investing in businesses supporting critical national security missions. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners