Delphinus Engineering Receives Backing from Bluestone Investment Partners to Accelerate Strategic Growth Across the U.S. Naval Maintenance and Modernization Market

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphinus Engineering ("Delphinus"), a leading provider of maintenance, modernization and industrial services supporting the U.S. Navy and maritime defense community, today announced a strategic partnership with Bluestone Investment Partners ("Bluestone"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on the U.S. military and government sector. In conjunction with Bluestone's investment, Founder Ranjit Das transitions leadership to Roby Lentz.

The partnership marks the beginning of Delphinus' next chapter as the company accelerates its mission to strengthen America's maritime industrial base through investment in its workforce, technical capabilities, and strategic acquisitions. Together, Delphinus and Bluestone will pursue a strategy to build the nation's premier naval maintenance, modernization, and sustainment platform, supporting the readiness of the U.S. Navy.

For over three decades, Delphinus has played a critical role in maintaining, modernizing, and extending the service life of the nation's naval fleet. As the United States continues to invest in rebuilding its maritime industrial capacity, Delphinus is uniquely positioned to help reindustrialize the American workforce by expanding high-skill technical careers and delivering the engineering, maintenance, waterfront, and modernization expertise essential to fleet availability.

The partnership also marks a thoughtful leadership transition. Following more than 30 years of visionary leadership, Founder Ranjit Das will retire from the business, leaving a legacy of technical excellence, customer trust, and unwavering commitment to the U.S. Navy. Roby Lentz, one of Delphinus' earliest employees who most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will lead the company's next phase of growth.

"When I founded Delphinus, our mission was simple. Bring together good people who wanted to solve our customers' problems and build a company they could be proud of," said Ranjit Das, Founder of Delphinus Engineering. "Watching the company grow into a trusted partner of the U.S. Navy has been the greatest privilege of my career. Roby has helped build Delphinus from its earliest days and embodies the values, culture, and commitment to our people and customers that have defined this company. I could not be more confident in the future of Delphinus."

"Delphinus has earned its reputation by solving some of the Navy's most complex engineering and sustainment challenges," said Roby Lentz, Chief Executive Officer of Delphinus. "With Bluestone's partnership, we have the opportunity to invest even more aggressively in our people, expand our technical capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions that strengthen Delphinus. As the Navy works to improve fleet readiness and the nation works to reindustrialize and strengthen its maritime industrial base, Delphinus will answer that call by expanding the maintenance, modernization, and sustainment capabilities essential to the readiness of the U.S. Navy."

"Delphinus sits at the center of one of our nation's most important strategic priorities, the revitalization of America's maritime industrial base," said John Allen, Managing Partner of Bluestone Investment Partners. "The company combines an exceptional culture, technical expertise, and customer relationships with an experienced leadership team. We are excited to support Delphinus' next chapter through investment in organic growth and a disciplined acquisition strategy that expands capabilities across the naval maintenance and modernization ecosystem."

Piper Sandler & Co served as the sole sell-side financial advisor to Delphinus.

About Delphinus

Founded in 1994, Delphinus Engineering is a trusted, high-impact partner executing the U.S. Navy's most complex ship upgrades and engineering challenges, ensuring operational agility and fleet readiness in an evolving defense landscape. Please visit www.delphinus.com for more information.

About Bluestone

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government sector. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, and investing in businesses supporting critical national security missions. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners