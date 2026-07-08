Dr. Jay Moorman to Lead Combined Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies, and Tektonux Platform

New CEO has track record of successful innovation and growth in the defense technology space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined platform of Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies, and Tektonux – a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners – has appointed Dr. Jay Moorman as its next Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Moorman will lead the integration and development of the company's advanced software and sensor capabilities to better support customers' mission requirements for missile defense, space domain awareness, and electronic warfare.

Dr. Moorman has a long history of leading technology-focused organizations in the national security space through rapid growth. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Technology International ("CTI"), a leader in rapidly delivering open technology solutions and multi-domain integration for the invisible battlespace. During his tenure at CTI, Dr. Moorman led the company through the acquisition and integration of two technology businesses, culminating in Parsons Corporation's acquisition of CTI in 2025. As a part of Parsons, Dr. Moorman assumed the role of Senior Vice President leading rapid product integration and development initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Moorman created scalable, cutting-edge solutions in support of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities with Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent, and LGS Innovations. Prior to leading CTI, he served as Senior Vice President for CACI International's Wireless Solutions division. In this role, Dr. Moorman led innovations that spanned across multiple disciplines such as 5G communications, software defined radios, and resilient architectures.

As CEO of the combined Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies, and Tektonux platform, Dr. Moorman will assume leadership of a portfolio of technologies deployed in support of Space Force, Air Force, and Army missions. The company possesses deep domain expertise in sensor systems, space object tracking, and electromagnetic engineering. It has a history of successfully transitioning research and development into operational software products and electronic warfare systems for next-generation military applications.

"The U.S. military is undergoing historic transformation and seeking rapid innovation to maintain technological advantages. Jay brings the combination of experience in technology acceleration and mission knowledge of our customers' requirements that will enable the company to effectively scale its product and service delivery in a meaningful way," said John Allen, Managing Partner of Bluestone Investment Partners. "We are thrilled to have Jay leading the next chapter in the combined Qualis, InTrack Radar, and Tektonux platform's development."

"This is an exciting moment in the evolution of this business, and I'm honored to be working alongside a team of experts that is developing incredible products," said Dr. Moorman. "We enjoy longstanding relationships with our customers and are committed to continuing to provide the capability necessary to counter emerging threats."

About the Combined Company

The combined Qualis, InTrack Radar, and Tektonux platform is a leading producer of specialized hardware and software designed to identify, track, and respond to emerging threats. Its integrated solutions introduce cutting-edge capabilities to enhance the performance of ballistic missile early-warning and space-surveillance systems. The company's Phoenix NexGen User Experience Framework integrates artificial intelligence agents into human teams for C2 missions and missile defense applications. Additional capabilities support signal collection and analysis in contested electromagnetic environments.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower-middle-market companies in the defense technology sector. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record of owning, operating, and investing in businesses that support critical national security missions.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners