DELPHON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JERRY BROZ, PHD TO VICE PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC MARKETING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

News provided by

Delphon Industries, LLC

02 Oct, 2023, 10:05 ET

HAYWARD, Calif. , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphon, a worldwide provider of engineered polymer and adhesive products for the semiconductor, photonics, medical and electronics industries, today announced the appointment of Jerry Broz, PhD as Vice President, Strategic Marketing & Business Development.  Dr. Broz will serve as technical lead for Delphon's new product initiatives.  He will also be responsible for leading Delphon's overall business development strategy, focusing on growing market share and revenue in the semiconductor, optoelectronics, medical, defense and aerospace industries. 

Continue Reading
Dr. Jerry Broz, PhD
Dr. Jerry Broz, PhD

Dr. Broz has served in numerous technical and senior leadership roles during his 30-year career in the electronics and electronic materials markets.  Before joining Delphon, he was the President and Director of Technology at Advanced Probing Systems. Prior to that, he served for 16-years in multiple executive leadership roles at International Test Solutions, including Sr. Vice President of Technology, where he was responsible for global applications, technical development, and marketing efforts for wafer sort and package test cleaning solutions.  After International Test Solutions was acquired by CMC Materials, he worked as a Director of Global Technology.  Previously, Dr. Broz was the Sr. Technical Director at the US subsidiary of Micronics Japan and is a former Member of Technical Staff at Texas Instruments.  He holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, MS in Civil Engineering, and BS in Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics from University of Colorado Boulder.  Dr. Broz is viewed as a distinguished technologist with a portfolio of over 60 patents and more than 175 publications, training classes, and seminars.  He currently serves as General Chair of SWTest and SWTest Asia Conferences and Expo and is a Senior Member of IEEE. 

"I am excited to welcome Jerry as the VP, Business Development," says Joe Montano, Delphon President and CEO. "With his extensive technical and commercial experience, he is the ideal candidate to help drive new product initiatives and global market development into the future that I am envisioning for Delphon." 

Background:

Delphon, specializes in polymer and adhesive materials and is known for solving complex product development and manufacturing challenges. By combining unique materials and proprietary technologies, Delphon partners with customers to move ideas quickly into novel products. Delphon's well-known brands Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark are innovators of solutions for the semiconductors, medical device, photonics, aerospace and defense industries.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Nunes, Sr. Director of Marketing, at or visit www.delphon.com.

SOURCE Delphon Industries, LLC

Also from this source

Delphon Appoints Pradeep Mishra as Vice President, Manufacturing Operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.