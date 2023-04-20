Delphon Appoints Pradeep Mishra as Vice President, Manufacturing Operations

HAYWARD, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphon, a worldwide provider of engineered polymer and adhesive products for the semiconductor, photonics, medical and electronics industries, today announced the appointment of Pradeep Mishra to the role of Vice President, Manufacturing Operations. In his new role, Pradeep will lead Delphon's Operations activities related to Manufacturing, Engineering, Supply Chain, Logistics, Facilities, and Safety. He will replace long time Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, Philip Haseltine, who is transitioning to a Senior Advisory role at Delphon.

Pradeep Mishra Joins Delphon as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations

Pradeep has served in numerous manufacturing leadership roles during his nearly 15-year Engineering and Operations career. He previously worked for the biotech company Berkeley Lights, as the Senior Director of Hardware Operations, managing manufacturing, sustaining engineering, and new product introductions of hardware platforms. Prior to that, Pradeep worked for Delphon as the Director of Manufacturing Engineering, where he spearheaded automation and capital expense programs from design to deployment and led many operational efficiency projects. Before joining Delphon, Pradeep worked in the hard disk drive (HDD) industry in various engineering roles related to semiconductor wafer fabrication. He holds BS and MS degrees as well as an MBA from Washington State University and is a certified Black and Green belt in Six Sigma from ASQ.

"I am excited to welcome Pradeep to the VP of Manufacturing Operations position," says Joe Montano, Delphon President and CEO. With his extensive experience, specifically his time spent at Delphon, and his diverse skill set, he is the ideal candidate to drive our operational and manufacturing excellence into the future I am envisioning for Delphon. I look forward to seeing our organization continue to grow and evolve under his leadership. "

Former VP of Manufacturing Operations, Philip Haseltine remarks, "I am looking forward to supporting Pradeep in his new role. During his tenure at Delphon, he has proven his aptitude for driving positive transformation which makes him a great fit for the job".

Delphon comprises a carefully curated portfolio of companies that develop and deliver highly engineered materials for critical environments. Our materials, manufacturing, engineering and business experts focus on acquiring and investing in companies that develop advanced polymer and adhesive technologies. Our companies support customers in industries that are transforming the world, such as the semiconductor, medical/pharmaceutical and electronics industries. Our portfolio currently includes Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark.

