DelphX Integrates Database Of 6+ Million Credit Issues Eligible For New CPO Default Protection

"We are very pleased to incorporate the vast and continually-updating Security Master within our ATS to enable credit investors to structure, purchase and trade new CPO securities that dynamically offset the default risk of those underlying securities. Compared to the single-name CDS market, where default protection is available for less than 200 issuer names, CPO default protection will be available within the coming DelphX ATS for credit securities issued by more than 350,000 issuers," stated DelphX CEO, Larry Fondren.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology company dedicated to optimizing fixed income markets around the world by transforming the way credit capital is secured. Its blockchain-powered solution employs proprietary distributed ledger technology and actuarial science to facilitate broad diffusion of risks. The new DelphX alternative trading system ("ATS") market will be regulated by the SEC and operated by DelphX Services Corporation, a FINRA member firm, to facilitate the negotiation, purchase and trading of two new forms of Smart Contract securities:

Covered Put Option (CPO) securities that provide secured default protection for U.S. dollar-denominated corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, with the strike-price of each CPO equaling the total par value of its underlying security; and

(CPO) securities that provide secured default protection for U.S. dollar-denominated corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, with the strike-price of each CPO equaling the total par value of its underlying security; and Covered Reference Note (CRN) securities that allow investors to take on default exposure relating to a single underlying security or to participate in a pool of diverse risks that broadly diffuses the impact of credit events among all participants.

All CPO and CRN securities will be issued by Quantem Capital Corporation Ltd.("Quantem"), a Bermuda-domiciled subsidiary of DelphX, and transparently administered within Quantem's immutable Distributed Ledger. A traditional book-entry record of each security will also be maintained in parallel by Quantem's issuing and paying agent to provide additional transparency and efficiency.

DelphX is headquartered in the U.S., with locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and its development operations are located in the Kitchener-Waterloo ("Silicon Valley North") region of Canada.

DelphX is not owned or controlled by any entity with a vested interest in the success of particular issuers, securities or market participants. As a result, DelphX will not directly or indirectly compete with any of its ATS participants.

