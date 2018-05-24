Delray Beach Green Lights $135m South Florida Development in Rare Unanimous City Vote; Hudson Holdings, LLC to Move Forward with Midtown Delray Beach Project

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Midtown Delray Beach will span parts of four city blocks and bring 'Class-A' retail, restaurant, office, residential, and hotel to downtown Delray. This Historic project will act as a model for future preservation in the state, as it re-adapts seven beautiful historic homes into a thoughtfully designed 400,000 square foot development designed by famed Historic Architect Rick Gonzales.
Over the last five years, Hudson Holdings has worked closely with the community and city staff in order to strike balance between new development and preservation. "We're finally done," said Steve Michael, co-founder of Hudson Holdings. "This is historic. And it's significant that we were approved with a 5-0 unanimous vote."
Midtown Delray will create enormous economic development in the west Atlantic corridor of Downtown Delray Beach. It will also create a beautiful public courtyard that will serve as the central meeting place in downtown Delray. With over 250 spots of public parking closest to the heart of the Downtown district, this will be the place to start your experience in Downtown Delray Beach!
