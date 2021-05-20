Delray Beach Market Announces Partnership with the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One to Make History with First-Ever Delray Beach Event

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delray Beach Market, the groundbreaking 150,000-square ft food hall which opened its doors in downtown Delray Beach, announces a historic partnership with the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), to host the brand's very first event ever in Delray Beach on Thursday, May 20.



Home to 28 unique vendors, the Delray Beach Market was seen as a perfect pairing to the Festival, recognized as one of America's favorite gourmet gatherings by the beach. The Palm Beach County event will kick off the Festival's opening night of excitement, bringing with it up-and-coming television chef, Nick DiGiovanni, as host. The Harvard-educated TikTok food star was the youngest-ever finalist on MasterChef and will bring to life the excitement and adrenaline of food hall dining paired with offerings from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, including the newly launched Lobos 1707 tequila.



Chef mastermind Joe Zanelli of Greene St. Kitchen fame, will also be on-site at the Festival, presenting a tasting of Octopus La Plancha, representing his two new destination restaurants Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop opening in Delray Beach this summer at The Ray Hotel Delray Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, a Menin development project.



Florida's largest food hall, conceptualized and developed by Menin, offers a collision of craveable bites from internationally-celebrated culinary talents along with a drink selection from master mixologists mixed with visionary art and stylish popups. Attendees of the SOBEWFF® event will be able to take a trip around the globe, sampling selections that pay homage to a diverse set of cultures all under one roof.



"In South Florida, the Festival has long been recognized as the premier event for food and wine connoisseurs so it only made sense for Delray Beach Market to be a part of it, showcasing our vendors who come from all over the world," said Jordana Jarjura, President & General Counsel at Menin. "We are thrilled for the opportunity for those from near and far, who may not be local to Palm Beach County or the state of Florida in general, to experience it here and create memories that they'll remember forever."



"Whether you're in the mood for a juicy burger dripping in secret sauces, hand-rolled sushi stuffed with the freshest fish just pulled from the Atlantic, or marshmallow-torched ice cream creations, Delray Beach Market is a destination experience that is truly a foodie's paradise," said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality. "It is an honor for us to partner with SOBEWFF® who shares our vision for showcasing these amazing chefs, providing the highest quality of culinary talent imaginable."



Explore Delray Beach Market will take place on Thursday, May 20 from 7-10pm. All food and drinks are included within the ticket price. This year marks the 20th anniversary of SOBEWFF® and over 35,000 attendees are expected during the four-day Festival.



ABOUT DELRAY BEACH MARKET

Developed by Menin and managed by Clique Hospitality, Delray Beach Market is more than a food hall – it's a lifestyle experience, a place to connect, a space for visitors to savor and celebrate the funky vibrance of Delray. Craveable bites, delicious cocktails, visionary art, stylish pop-ups – here, they all collide in unexpectedly delightful ways, creating a destination for relaxed radiance, for getting together, for soaking in the unique, expressive flavor of this quirky-cool beach town. Standing at 150,000 square-feet, Delray Beach Market is located at 33 SE Third Avenue in the heart of downtown Delray Beach, Florida, half-a-block south of the lauded Atlantic Ave. The Market will be open seven days a week, Sunday – Wednesday, from 9am – 10pm, Thursday-Saturday, 9am – 11pm. Parking is available on-site. Learn more by visiting www.DelrayBeachMarket.com



ABOUT MENIN

Menin, headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, is a privately-held owner, developer and manager of commercial real estate properties. Menin has acquired, developed and remodeled, in excess of $1.5 billion of property in South Florida, Phoenix, New Orleans and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Presently, Menin owns, manages and is in development of more than $700 million of commercial real estate. Current development is focused on urban commercial mixed-use, hospitality and multi-family projects in South Florida, along with select single-tenant acquisitions in upscale markets nationally. The company was founded by Craig Menin in 1985. menin.com



ABOUT CLIQUE HOSPITALITY

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2001. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out was more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Delray Beach, FL. Clique specializes in approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country's most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, and Red Rock Resorts, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design. https://cliquehospitality.com/

