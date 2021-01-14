Delray Beach Market Launching Spring 2021 Unveils Lineup of Bespoke Hospitality Tenants

Big T's: Owned by former radio personality Tony 'Big T" Gervasi, Big T's is a family-operated delicatessen serving up a seriously enviable array of over 50 top-quality curated meats, salamis and cheeses from around the world, along with a menu chock-full of authentic, attentively-sourced ingredients. Think bagels and pickles from the motherland of NYC; bread from Philly and true Pork Rolls from Case's in Trenton.

Salvo's Pizzeria: An Italian pizzeria specializing in Sicilian-style cuisine with a mix of New York favorites, Salvo's brings Delray the perfect marriage of handcrafted Italian flavors and unmistakable Big Apple influences. Floridians will finally get a chance to rejoice in knowing that quintessential NY slice is waiting for them at Salvo's. Get ready for some fresh takes on the familiar along with a slew of items you've likely yet to try.

Surry Co. Smoke House: With a slogan like, "Our Smoke Ain't No Joke," expect nothing less than knockout smoke pit flavors from this awesome smokehouse. Self-described as a southern down home smokehouse from the dirt roads of Surry County, Virginia, Surry Co. Smoke House is bringing old tradition and flavors back to the table. Think the real deal – authentically prepared smoked meats crafted from an array of specialty woods like cherry wood, hickory, mesquite and apple wood for natural smoke flavor; plus seafood, Southern sides and decadent desserts to top it off.

Tip to Tail by Third Wind Seafood: Taking out the middle man entirely, Third Wind Seafood, a local dayboat fish wholesaler with direct and exclusive connections to local fishermen and local commercial fishing fleets, is launching Tip to Tail, a trailblazing seafood restaurant poised to deliver the freshest, most sustainable catch straight to your plate. Sustainable local fish including Swordfish, Grouper, Snapper, Mahi, Salmon, Tuna, other exotics, and it goes without saying: Stone Crabs, when in season.

Roots: With a menu developed by Executive Chef Jessie Steele, a young chef who cut his teeth at 32 East and earned his chops at renowned local restaurants such as 3rd & 3rd, Dada and Death or Glory, where he helmed the kitchen as Executive Chef, Roots will serve a concentrated menu of 12 items, all 100% plant-based and almost all made in-house. Sans fake meat products or processed science experiments, Roots can preach the gospel of healthy comfort food with scratch-made creations you'll want to sink your veggie canines into ASAP.

IncrediBowl: With its moniker speaking volumes, IncrediBowl dishes out create-your-own and chef-crafted bowls with a focus on health, flavor and homemade ingredients. And as an additional plus, everything very conveniently, just so happens to be gluten-free! Pick your base, with smart choices like sesame rice noodles, brown rice, mixed baby greens, or cauliflower rice, add your protein, with choices including organic tofu, grass-fed steak, antibiotic-free chicken, and Florida shrimp, and pile on your toppings and the like, and extra add-ons if desired, and of course don't forget to go crazy with the sauces! All of which are freshly made from scratch, in-house, the old school way.

Managed by Clique Hospitality, Delray Beach Market is the largest food hall to ever break ground in Florida.

