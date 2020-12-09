Delray Beach Market To Launch As Florida's Largest Food Hall Experience Spring 2021

A culinary phenomenon that not even COVID-19 could put a halt to, Delray Beach Market will serve as a physical homage to the Delray Beach experience, drawing from the town's rich history as a travel and agricultural center as well as a winter escape for scores of unique personalities through the decades. Specialty food purveyors, innovative chef-helmed dining concepts and creative food incubators will be centered on local and ethnic gastronomy from established brick-and-mortar concepts to trendy food trucks. A creative beverage program, curated art and food exhibitions and an endless array of programming such as live music shows, culinary schooling, celebrity activations, and innovative events will be central to this new destination which will serve as a new flagship experience for Delray Beach, affectionately known as the Village by the Sea.

The culturally rich institution will deliver a recipe of equal parts market, community locale, art emporium, and culinary melting pot. Delray Beach Market will be the largest food hall ever to break ground in Florida and the very first in Delray.

"It's been years in development and it's finally here, ready to be revealed and to play host the nearly three million annual visitors to Delray Beach (Source: Downtown Development Authority). We've worked hard to analyze and forecast what Delray Beach locals were missing and what our friends from around Florida and the country would love to patronize in a new model food hall, and placed it all within this single destination for food lovers to enjoy," says Jordana L. Jarjura, President & General Counsel for Menin Development.

Standing four stories tall at 150,000-square feet and featuring over 25 local and regional eateries with a rotating lineup of smaller artisan vendor pop-ups throughout, the Market will put Delray on the national map for its unique culinary landscape. But beyond offering an architecturally striking arena for food and art to come together while welcoming over 2,000 visitors a day, Delray Beach Market will serve as both a communal and millennial hub for the city of Delray.

Opportunities for public gatherings through creative food museum exhibits, collaborations with the world's greatest food artists, educational celebrity culinary demonstrations, as well as an abundance of activations for kids and families to partake in throughout the week will be central to the experience.

"Delray Beach Market will be as much about supporting up and coming chefs as it will be to housing experienced concepts ranging from eclectic to fast-casual and fine dining. The market presents the perfect eco system for operators hard-pressed to congregate together in a communal dining experience, with easy financial access and built-in customers," says Andy Masi, Clique Hospitality Founder and CEO, whose team has been appointed to manage the facility.

Construction on the food emporium began in November 2019 and includes 60,000-square feet of individually-curated hospitality vendors anchored amidst a backdrop of stunning, large format interactive murals and sculptures by world-renowned artists, a 220-car, four-level enclosed parking garage, first floor and mezzanine levels with an abundance of indoor and outdoor seating areas, as well as dedicated takeout/pick-up spots.

The main hall invites guests to enjoy the exciting sights and sounds of the Market, where a bright and eclectic mix of neon and retro modern signage sets the tone for communal or individual dining. A central bar will present the ultimate in build-your-own Bloody Marys along with a rotating menu of seasonal cocktails crafted by top mixologists. A craft beer bar on the ground floor will offer a variety of craft beer selections from Florida's celebrated local breweries. At the mezzanine level, an open show kitchen surrounded with lounge areas along with an additional bar will present a space ideal for hosting cooking and baking classes, while catering to private, corporate and special events.

Specialty COVID-19 design measures include touchless bathrooms, collapsible nanowalls for open-air spaces at the mezzanine special event level, two garage doors on the ground floor, enhanced air filter AC system, outdoor seating for 200, and plenty of socially-distanced spaced indoor seating.

"Our show kitchen will be completely furnished, ready for hosted entertainment with audience space and state-of-the-art audio and visual capabilities," says Andy Masi. "Activations will be a constant curation here. We are going for big strategic partnerships and will have alliances with spirit brands, food brands and a healthy mix of food retail."

Notable restaurants on the ground floor will include Sorella's, an artisanal handmade pasta house featuring Chef Jimmy Everett, a Florida native with extensive Italian cuisine experience in kitchens like Marea (New York City) and Al Molo (Hong Kong). Sorella's unique product offerings will include fresh, handmade build-your-own-pastas as well as a variety of take-home retail items such as authentic sauces, pastas by the pound and other ready to eat items; Bona Bona, an over-the-top ice cream shop with a boozy streak known for wild concoctions like its toasted marshmallow meringue; Tekka Bar, an esteemed hand-roll and sake haven for sushi connoisseurs developed by acclaimed Las Vegas restaurateurs Takashi Segawa & Oliver Wharton, highlighting the freshest seafood alongside an eclectic sake program; and Tiffin Box, a fast, fresh Indian concept that aims to please the less traditional palate with delicately altered flavors and an amalgamation of recipes from different parts of India.

Visitors can also gear up for a day on the ocean at local retail icon Nomad, a family-owned and operated veteran surf shop established in 1968, offering quintessential surf, swim and beach apparel collections, skate apparel and more.

ABOUT DELRAY BEACH MARKET

The brainchild of Menin Development and Clique Hospitality, Delray Beach Market is the largest food hall to ever break ground in Florida. Home to over 25 individually curated vendors offering both local and eclectic flavors in contemporary digs, the 150,000 square-foot Delray Beach Market, located at 33 SE Third Avenue in the heart of downtown Delray Beach, Florida, will be a central community hub, offering a taste of the city like never before. The Market will be open seven days a week between the hours of 7am and 11pm. Learn more by visiting www.delraybeachmarket.com.

ABOUT MENIN DEVELOPMENT

Menin Development, Inc., headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, is a privately-held owner, developer and manager of commercial real estate properties. Menin has acquired, developed and remodeled, in excess of $1.5 billion of property in South Florida, Phoenix, New Orleans and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Presently, Menin Development owns, manages and is in development of more than $700 million of commercial real estate. Current development is focused on urban commercial mixed-use, hospitality and multi-family projects in South Florida, along with select single-tenant acquisitions in upscale markets nationally. The company was founded by Craig Menin in 1985. menin.com

ABOUT CLIQUE HOSPITALITY

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape along the West Coast for the past two decades. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out is more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Delray Beach, FL. Clique specializes in approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country's most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, and Red Rock Resorts, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design.

