Delray Beach's Cohen Medical Associates Announces Two New Doctors Join Team

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delray Beach, Florida's Cohen Medical Associates has built a remarkable reputation for the quality of its doctors and the top-level considerate care they provide. In exciting news for the local community, Cohen Medical Associates recently announced two new additions to its team of doctors – Dr. Evan Bergmann and Dr. Christy Baggett – who will both be accepting patients at the Delray office. This addition will continue to build upon the medical and research center's first-class reputation.

Dr. Christy Baggett of Cohen Medical Associates Dr. Evan Bergmann of Cohen Medical Associates

"We are quite excited to have Dr. Baggett and Dr. Bergmann on board," commented Dr. Robert Cohen, founder of the center. "It's not every day we get to welcome two exceptional new members to our association. We know they will be widely and deeply appreciated."

Dr. Bergmann is a family medicine specialist from New York City however, he was raised in Miami Beach. He completed his undergraduate degree at The University of Florida and graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine medical school. Dr. Bergmann then served his residency at Internal Medicine at Palmetto General Hospital. He is beginning his medical career at Cohen Medical Associates, something he is quite passionate about, especially since he has a deep bond with South Florida.

Dr. Baggett is board certified in family medicine. She was a member of the Student Honor Organization during her undergraduate career at The University of Florida, exemplifying her exceptional performance in medical school. She earned her medical degree at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine where she also completed a pre-doctoral fellowship in osteopathic principles and practice, emphasizing the musculoskeletal system while also teaching medical students. She completed residency at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was awarded recognition for Excellence in Scholarly Activity due to research and numerous presentations at national conferences.

Cohen Medical Associates provides complete family healthcare including: routine visits, laboratory testing needs and emergency appointments. Combined, the staff has over 100 years of medical experience, making the office one of the most highly regarded in the area.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit: https://www.cohenmedical.com.

Media Contact:

Durée Ross, Durée & Company, Inc.

954.723.9350 / 229665@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cohen Medical Associates