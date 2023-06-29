DelSiTech announces positive topline clinical data from phase 1 trial with its sustained release eye drop platform

TURKU, Finland, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug delivery and development company DelSiTech today reported positive topline results from its Phase 1 clinical trial, evaluating the safety and tolerability of DST-2105, DelSiTech's first of its kind, silica-based, long-acting demulcent eye drop product.

DST-2105 is based on DelSiTech's Silica Matrix formulation technology which enables the once daily administration of eye drops in the cul-de-sac of the eye. In total, 24 adult healthy volunteers participated in the double-blinded, placebo-controlled study. The results demonstrated that both DST-2105 eye drop product and a corresponding silica placebo eye drop product containing only silica microparticles in silica hydrogel were safe and well tolerated when administered once-daily over a two-week trial period. Furthermore, study subjects reported the technology as comfortable, owing to very brief and mild instillation discomfort.

Kai Kaarniranta, the Principal Investigator of the study, Professor of Ophthalmology and Chief Physician of Department of Ophthalmology in Kuopio University Hospital, in Kuopio, Finland commented: "The human eye is an extremely sensitive organ and as such, it is common for eye drops to cause at least mild discomfort upon dosing. Based on a variety of objective ophthalmic test methods for both the front and back of the eye, DelSiTech's eye drop technology has been proven in this study to be safe and presents no clinically discernible adverse effects. As a healthcare professional, I recognize that developing new strategies to reduce the frequency of administration of eye drops is important. Ultimately, these solutions contribute directly to improving patient compliance and thus therapeutic outcome of ocular drug therapies."

Lasse Leino, Chief Executive Officer at DelSiTech added: "We are very pleased with the results of our first clinical trial. Demonstrating safety and tolerability is the first major step on the path towards commercialization of our Silica Matrix eye drop platform. With this milestone accomplished, we are primed and ready to develop additional ophthalmic products for indications which remain poorly addressed by current treatment options. We have no doubt that the demand for a technology such as ours globally is high."

DelSiTech Ltd., located in Turku, Finland, is the leading technology specialist in biodegradable silica-based controlled release of small molecule drugs, biologics, and viral vectors. It develops and commercializes its proprietary drug delivery technology in collaboration with a number of pharma and biotech companies to turn their ideas into novel drug products. For more information, see www.delsitech.com.

