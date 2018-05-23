DelSuites Appoints Vishal Sagar as New General Manager

Hospitality Industry Veteran Brings 17+ Years Mgmt Experience at Top Brands

TORONTO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - DelSuites, the largest leading Corporate Housing provider in Toronto, has announced the appointment of hospitality industry veteran Vishal Sagar as its new General Manager, effective March 5, 2018. Sagar brings over 17 years of successful management and sales experience. Sagar most recently served as a Director of Sales and Marketing for Sun Peaks Resorts in British Columbia, as well as the Fairmont Hotels and Resorts in Manitoba from 2014 to 2017.

Sagar has also worked with such prestigious international hotel brands as The Hyatt and Marriott Hotels. Sagar was part of the launch team for the Grand Hyatt hotel in Dubai, and comes with a great understanding of luxury hospitality. He is known as a strategic manager, with an astute business sense, an entrepreneur to the core, with outstanding financial acumen, whilst delivering the highest standards of service for all stake holders. His management style has always been focused on employees and their development.

Will "Continue DelSuites Journey of Excellence"; Bring it to "Next Level"

"I'm very excited about my new role as General Manager and to be a part of the Tridel Group of Companies. We have exceptional employees and a very bright future ahead," Sagar said. "I look forward to working closely with our team and our partners to ensure DelSuites remains the leader in luxury corporate housing. Together with the team, we intend to continue DelSuites journey of excellence and to bring the company's brand presence in Canada to the next level."

Sagar noted that DelSuites won Oakwood Worldwide's 2017 partner Service Excellence Award, achieving the highest level of guest satisfaction in Oakwood Worldwide's internal and client surveys.

"Vishal brings a wealth of experience to his new role and is a true champion of the values and commitment to service excellence that define DelSuites," said Dan Henderson, President, DelSuites & Del Condominium Rentals. "We are delighted to welcome him to Toronto."

About DelSuites

For more than 20 years, DelSuites, a Member of the Tridel Group of Companies, is the largest, trusted name in corporate housing with 20 locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area. As a member of the Canadian Chapter of the Corporate Housing Providers Association, the Best Green Progress (2017) Award is just one of the latest string of accolades that include TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence Award for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016); the Best Temporary Residence Provider by Global Mobility; Immigration & Logistic Awards for 2016 and 2017; and the Consumers' Choice Award (CCA) for the greater Toronto area (2019-2014). DelSuites gains strength and experience from our affiliate companies and their expertise in construction technology, residential property management and real estate brokerage. Companies including but not limited to are Tridel (Construction & Real Estate Development), Del Property Management (Building Management), Del Reality (Brokerage), Delmanor and Delcare (Senior Retirement living), Deltera (Construction Services), and Del Condominium Rentals (Unfurnished Rentals).

