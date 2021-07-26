Delta-8 Cigarettes Launched by Exhale Wellness

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to Exhale Wellness and its unique catalog of Delta-8 THC products, people can enjoy getting high anywhere at any time. Whether people are new to the cannabis world or have been smoking it before it was legal, they have probably heard about Delta-8 THC. Recently, to expand in the market, Exhale launched its Delta-8 THC cigarettes .

Exhale Wellness

Delta-8 has blown up in popularity because of the unique effects it allows people to experience. Many users describe the high to be smooth and relaxing, without making them sluggish and unproductive. As a result, many cannabis users are switching to Delta-8 THC, and, as demand increases, Exhale Wellness has them covered. Most recently, Exhale launched Delta-8 THC cigarettes to meet this increased demand.

Exhale Wellness is a Delta-8 THC producer that takes pride in quality assurance and customer service. With a product list that exceeds any other Delta-8 company, it is one of the top market leaders today. They strongly believe in sharing the health benefits of Delta-8 THC and are not just concerned with profits. All their products are GMO-free and vegan, making them a healthful choice. Their newest Delta-8 THC cigarettes are made for everyone to enjoy, but are especially targeted at people who are addicted to smoking cigarettes.

Exhale Wellness has created these Delta-8 THC cigarettes with a unique mild scent related to tobacco. They have invested in expensive automated manufacturing machinery that produces commercial-grade, pure Delta-8 THC cigarettes. All products made by Exhale use all-natural hemp and are lab tested by a third party to check for impurities.

The Delta-8 cigarettes are made with pure flowers, with no seeds or stems in them. They come in a pack of 8, with 80mg of Delta-8 THC in each cigarette, totalling to 640mg per pack. Each Exhale cigarette has a commercial-grade filter and is intended to be used in a single session. There is no tobacco in these Delta-8 THC cigarettes.

Here is a review of Exhale's Delta-8 cigarettes , which speaks for itself: Arian M., from Los Angeles, California, writes, "This is the first time I've had any Delta-8 THC since I lived in New York, and it hits very similar to what I remember Delta-9 hitting like. But it is a lot more relaxing and doesn't make me anxious at all. Having an eight pack of these is great for anyone that wants to use it for when they feel anxious or even just an evening smoke when working on something productive. They are super easy to use, and the high is euphoric and enjoyable!"

Exhale Wellness is one of USA's largest suppliers of Delta-8 THC products. Exhale works on the leading edge of Delta-8 products, constantly innovating and offering premium services like no other brand. They firmly believe Delta-8 THC is destined to be at the forefront of the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

Media Contact:

Adam Wise

818-672-6755

[email protected]

SOURCE Exhale Wellness