Delta-8 Legal Map Released By Vapor Vanity

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaporvanity.com, one of the most reliable and credible sources of news and information on the cannabis industry, has recently released an illustrative guide to inform consumers about the legal status of Delta-8 THC, both at the federal level and on a state-by-state basis.

The guide, which is available on its webpage ' Is Delta-8 THC Legal? [State-By-State] ', offers a clear picture of where you can legally purchase Delta-8 and where you can't.

The Rising Popularity Of Delta-8

Delta-8 THC, also known as Delta-8 or D-8, is a relatively new cannabis compound that has seen a remarkable growth in the market. However, its sale, possession, and use aren't legal everywhere in the USA.

Since the federal government legalized the production and sale of hemp-based products in 2014, the general public has taken to cannabinoids like honey. But the buzz surrounding Delta-8 seems to have taken on a life of its own. So, it was natural for the authorities of most states to move in to legalize it – except for a few states.

So, Vapor Vanity took the initiative to clarify the matter.

Why Is Delta-8 Illegal In Some States?

At least 11 states aren't keen on jumping onto this legal bandwagon – yet.

That is because of Delta-8's likeness to Delta-9 THC, the main psychotropic compound of cannabis, which also happens to be a Controlled Substance, as per law. So, although D-8 is federally legal to produce, sell, and use, it's completely forbidden in these 11 states.

The reasons for that are as winding as they are complex. But the main issue is the compound's minuscule presence in its natural form, which makes its procurement and refinement all the more difficult.

In the light of the varying state laws surrounding Delta-8, despite its rising demand and legal status at the federal level, Vapor Vanity decided to release this guide after extensive, in-depth research of the legalities concerned.

About Vapor Vanity

Vapor Vanity is a renowned and well-respected online news and resource portal, dedicated to informing and educating consumers about the latest updates in medical findings, trends in technologies, and the legal hemp industry, at large.

Having been in this industry since its inception, the people behind Vapor Vanity have a unique insight into the goings-on of the industry, giving them an edge over most other cannabis information hubs.

