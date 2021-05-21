‏‏Delta 8 THC is a Fun Version of Weed - Ministry of Hemp's Podcast #61

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Hemp's 61st episode saw the host Matt sit down with Jordan Lams, the CEO of Moxie, a Long Beach-based marijuana cultivation and manufacturing company. The duo wanted listeners to know how it feels to take Delta 8 THC and its potential impact on the hemp industry.

Initially, Matt was hesitant to talk about Delta 8 THC on the show because of the uncertainty regarding its legality. Jordan clarified that although Delta 8 THC's legality was unknown, it was derived from hemp and not from cannabis.

During the show, Matt also asked Jordan to explain to listeners what Delta 8 THC was . Being the cannabis expert he is, Jordan pointed out that Delta 8 THC was just another cannabinoid, with the only difference being that it's a different isomer of THC. Although it's a byproduct of CBD oil, Delta 8 THC can also occur naturally.

Does Delta 8 THC Get Users High?

Since it's THC-rich, Delta 8 certainly gets users high. However, it leaves users with a relaxing and mild high feeling, but without the anxiety that users sometimes experience after using Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 is like a fun version of weed and an excellent choice for individuals looking for a different high devoid of psychoactive side effects.

Jordan stated that he once had a firsthand experience with Delta 8 . Although Moxie is known for producing gummies using Delta-9 THC, the company once tried to use Delta 8. Jordan says that he found the gummies pleasant, mellow, and less imposing upon his sense of being.

To avoid feeling groggy after taking Delta 8, Jordan advised users to start with smaller dosages and go slow. In doing so, they will tell how it affects them since it also has THC. At the end of the podcast, Matt agreed with Jordan that Delta 8 THC provides a relaxing high that doesn't impair users in any way. He had taken some of it at the start of the show.

