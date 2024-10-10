Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delivering industry-leading operational and financial performance year-to-date

Expect record December quarter revenue and an 11% - 13% operating margin, expanding over prior year

Generating strong Return on Invested Capital, exceeding cost of capital by 5 points

Upgraded to investment grade credit rating by Fitch, recognizing continued progression on debt reduction

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported financial results for the September quarter and provided its outlook for the December quarter. Highlights of the September quarter, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page five and incorporated here.

"Thanks to the exceptional work of the entire Delta team, we continue to lead the industry operationally and financially, with a double-digit operating margin and nearly $3 billion of free cash flow generation year-to-date. In recognition of the outstanding efforts of our employees this year, we have accrued almost $1 billion of profit sharing towards the upcoming February payout," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

"With an improving industry backdrop and strong demand for travel on Delta, we are positioned to finish the year strong. We expect our December quarter pre-tax profit to grow 30 percent over last year to $1.4 billion, which would mark one of the most profitable fourth quarters in our history."

September Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results

Operating revenue of $15.7 billion

Operating income of $1.4 billion with an operating margin of 8.9 percent

with an operating margin of 8.9 percent Pre-tax income of $1.6 billion with a pre-tax margin of 10.0 percent

with a pre-tax margin of 10.0 percent Earnings per share of $1.97

Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $263 million

Total debt and finance lease obligations of $17.7 billion at quarter end

September Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results (including the impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage)

Operating revenue of $14.6 billion

Operating income of $1.4 billion with an operating margin of 9.4 percent

with an operating margin of 9.4 percent Pre-tax income of $1.3 billion with a pre-tax margin of 8.6 percent

with a pre-tax margin of 8.6 percent Earnings per share of $1.50

Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion

Free cash flow of $95 million , $2.7 billion year-to-date

, year-to-date Adjusted debt to EBITDAR of 2.9x

Financial Impact Of The CrowdStrike-Caused Outage

On August 8, Delta disclosed the financial impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage for the September quarter. The direct revenue impact of the incident was approximately $380 million, primarily driven by refunding customers for cancelled flights and providing customer compensation in the form of cash and SkyMiles. The non-fuel expense impact was $170 million, primarily due to customer expense reimbursements and crew-related costs. Fuel expense was $50 million lower than it would have been as a result of the 7,000 flight cancellations over the five-day period.

CrowdStrike-Caused Outage Impact on 3Q24 Operating Margin (2.3) pts Earnings Per Share (45)¢ Year-Over-Year Metrics Total Revenue (2.6) pts ASMs (1.5) pts TRASM (1.1) pts Non-Fuel CASM 3.2 pts

Financial Guidance1



4Q24 Forecast Total Revenue YoY Up 2% - 4% Operating Margin 11% - 13% Earnings Per Share $1.60 - $1.85

1Non-GAAP measures; Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliations for historical comparison figures

Additional metrics for financial modeling can be found in the Supplemental Information section under Quarterly Results on ir.delta.com .

Revenue Environment and Outlook

"Through the September quarter, unit revenue growth improved sequentially in all geographic entities, reflecting an improved equilibrium between demand and supply as industry growth moderated," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president.

"For the December quarter, we expect the improved trends to continue and bookings for the holiday period are strong. We anticipate a 1 point impact to total unit revenue from reduced travel demand around the election. With this, total revenue growth is expected to be up 2 percent to 4 percent compared to prior year on capacity growth of 3 percent to 4 percent. Industry supply growth continues to rationalize, positioning Delta well in the final quarter of the year and as we move into 2025."

Unit revenue growth improved sequentially through the September quarter : Delta delivered September quarter revenue of $14.6 billion , including the $380 million impact from the CrowdStrike-caused outage. Adjusted total unit revenue (TRASM) was down 3.6 percent versus 2023, including a 1.1 point impact from the outage. In the month of September, Domestic and Transatlantic unit revenue growth inflected positive.

: Delta delivered September quarter revenue of , including the impact from the CrowdStrike-caused outage. Adjusted total unit revenue (TRASM) was down 3.6 percent versus 2023, including a 1.1 point impact from the outage. In the month of September, Domestic and Transatlantic unit revenue growth inflected positive. Diversified revenue streams driving Delta's differentiation : Delta's diversified revenue base, led primarily by premium and loyalty, made up 57 percent of total revenue in the September quarter. Premium revenue growth continued to outpace main cabin in Domestic and International. Total loyalty revenue grew 6 percent year-over-year driven by award redemptions and growth in co-brand card spend. American Express remuneration was $1.8 billion , 6 percent higher than the September quarter of 2023. Cargo revenue grew 27 percent over prior year on international volume strength.

: Delta's diversified revenue base, led primarily by premium and loyalty, made up 57 percent of total revenue in the September quarter. Premium revenue growth continued to outpace main cabin in Domestic and International. Total loyalty revenue grew 6 percent year-over-year driven by award redemptions and growth in co-brand card spend. American Express remuneration was , 6 percent higher than the September quarter of 2023. Cargo revenue grew 27 percent over prior year on international volume strength. International trends positive, led by Transatlantic : International demand remains strong with trends improving through the quarter in Transatlantic and Latin. Transatlantic unit revenues inflected positive in the month of September as Paris demand rebounded following the Olympics. Latin America revenue benefited from the continued maturation of Delta's joint venture with LATAM in South America . Network restoration continues in the Pacific, with double-digit revenue growth driven by travel to South Korea and Japan .

: International demand remains strong with trends improving through the quarter in Transatlantic and Latin. Transatlantic unit revenues inflected positive in the month of September as Paris demand rebounded following the Olympics. revenue benefited from the continued maturation of Delta's joint venture with LATAM in . Network restoration continues in the Pacific, with double-digit revenue growth driven by travel to and . Corporate sales growth continues: Managed corporate travel sales* were up 7 percent over the September quarter of 2023, with double-digit growth in the tech, media and banking sectors. Recent corporate survey results indicate that 85 percent of companies expect their travel spend to increase in 2025.

*Corporate travel sales represent the revenue from tickets sold to corporate contracted customers, including tickets for travel during and beyond the referenced time period

Cost Performance and Outlook

"For the December quarter, we expect to return to year-over-year earnings growth and margin expansion with an outlook for December quarter earnings of $1.60 to $1.85 per share on an 11 percent to 13 percent operating margin," said Dan Janki, Delta's chief financial officer. "Our teams are consistently running a great operation, enabling us to drive efficiency and deliver non-fuel unit cost growth of low-single-digits for the year, consistent with our outlook at the start of the year."

September Quarter 2024 Cost Performance

Operating expense of $14.3 billion and adjusted operating expense of $13.2 billion

and adjusted operating expense of Adjusted non-fuel costs of $10.1 billion

Non-fuel CASM was 13.30¢, an increase of 5.7 percent year-over-year

Adjusted fuel expense of $2.8 billion was down 6 percent year-over-year

was down 6 percent year-over-year Adjusted fuel price of $2.53 per gallon decreased 9 percent year-over-year with a refinery loss of 3¢ per gallon

per gallon decreased 9 percent year-over-year with a refinery loss of 3¢ per gallon Fuel efficiency, defined as gallons per 1,000 ASMs, was 14.4, a 0.8 percent improvement year-over-year

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

"Strong cash generation has supported debt repayment of $2.4 billion year-to-date, bringing gross leverage to less than 3 times," Janki said. "During the quarter, we achieved a meaningful milestone with our balance sheet receiving an upgrade to investment grade from Fitch. Delta is now investment-grade rated at Moody's and Fitch, and one notch away at S&P with a positive outlook."

Adjusted net debt of $18.7 billion at September quarter end, a reduction of $2.9 billion from the end of 2023

at September quarter end, a reduction of from the end of 2023 Payments on debt and finance lease obligations for the September quarter of $263 million

Weighted average interest rate of 4.3 percent with 94 percent fixed rate debt and 6 percent variable rate debt

Adjusted operating cash flow in the September quarter of $1.3 billion , and with gross capital expenditures of $1.3 billion , free cash flow was $95 million

, and with gross capital expenditures of , free cash flow was Air Traffic Liability ended the quarter at $8.3 billion

September Quarter 2024 Highlights

Operations, Network and Fleet

Operated the most on-time airline year-to-date, leading competitive set in on-time departures and arrivals and network peers in completion factor 1

Took delivery of 27 aircraft year-to-date and nine in the September quarter, including the A321neo, A330-900 and A350-900

Building on record performance in 2024, Delta announced its Transatlantic summer schedule for 2025, offering over 700 weekly flights to 33 destinations, including seven new routes

Signed codeshare agreements with Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), expanding connection opportunities between North America and Scandinavia, and with Saudia Airlines, building on the existing relationship and expanding destination options between North America and the Arabian Peninsula

and Scandinavia, and with Saudia Airlines, building on the existing relationship and expanding destination options between and the Arabian Peninsula Announced first-ever nonstop service from SLC - ICN beginning next summer, growing Delta's global network and providing connections to key destinations across Asia

Introduced five new routes from Austin, Texas , beginning in March 2025 , providing customers with more options than ever before

, beginning in , providing customers with more options than ever before Announced five new routes including two new destinations to Mexico this winter, building on Delta's partnership with Aeromexico and increasing connectivity to popular Mexican destinations

Culture and People

Accrued $320 million in profit sharing during the quarter, resulting in $964 million accrued year-to-date

in profit sharing during the quarter, resulting in accrued year-to-date Earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the sixth consecutive year based on the Trust Index survey of Delta Employees

Recognized on the 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care List, the only airline to make the list

Named No. 1 in the Forbes 2024 list of America's Best Employers for New Grads

Achieved the No. 2 spot on the Indeed Workplace Wellbeing 100, an index of public companies that excel in employee wellbeing and outperform the market

Ranked No. 6 on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Tech Workers

Contributed $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts

to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts 900+ Delta people volunteered across the U.S. on 9/11 with the 9/11 Day organization to assemble meals for Americans facing food insecurity

Customer Experience and Loyalty

Expanded the introduction of fast, free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members with over 90 percent of domestic mainline network now equipped

Completed the new Delta One Lounge in LAX (opened to customers October 10 ), spanning over 10,000 square feet, the second Delta One Lounge debuted in 2024, with a lounge now available at both ends of JFK - LAX flights

), spanning over 10,000 square feet, the second Delta One Lounge debuted in 2024, with a lounge now available at both ends of JFK - LAX flights Expanded Delta Sync seatback product to over 330 aircraft in the first year since its debut

Rolled out Delta Premium Select on select transcontinental flights in September with continued rollout throughout the remainder of the year

Debuted Delta Business Traveler, a complimentary program that provides individual business travelers with exclusive offers from Delta and partners

Named official airline of the WNBA, transporting all 12 of the league's teams throughout the regular season and playoffs

Expanded Global Corporate Priority benefits program to include LATAM Airlines, further enhancing the travel experience for business customers

Environmental, Social and Governance

Partnered with Flint Hills Resources to develop a 30-million gallon per year Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blending facility in Minneapolis (MSP), Delta's second largest hub

(MSP), Delta's second largest hub Elevated partnership with Greater MSP and Minnesota SAF Hub by sponsoring the first ever SAF delivered to MSP airport, which was used for the inaugural SAF flight from MSP - LGA as part of Climate Week

Delta's Carbon Council led cross-enterprise initiatives, saving over 16 million gallons of fuel year-to-date via weight reductions, speed optimization and lowering Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) utilization

Held the inaugural Sustainable Skies Challenge, a project in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Europe aimed to formulate innovative sustainable aviation solutions among young European students

aimed to formulate innovative sustainable aviation solutions among young European students Hosted annual Women Inspiring the Next Generation (WING) flight, bringing 130 girls to NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a flight operated entirely by women, exposing girls to career opportunities in aviation

1FlightStats preliminary data for Delta flights mainline system, Delta's competitive set (AA, UA, B6, AS, WN, and DL) and Delta's network peers (AA, UA, and DL) from Jan 1 - Sep 30, 2024. On-time is defined as A0

September Quarter 2024 Results

September quarter results have been adjusted primarily for the third-party refinery sales and unrealized gains/losses on investments as described in the reconciliations in Note A.



GAAP $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q24 3Q23 Operating income 1,397 1,984 (587) (30) % Operating margin 8.9 % 12.8 % (3.9) pts (30) % Pre-tax income 1,561 1,521 40 3 % Pre-tax margin 10.0 % 9.8 % 0.2 pts 2 % Net income 1,272 1,108 164 15 % Diluted earnings per share 1.97 1.72 0.25 15 % Operating revenue 15,677 15,488 189 1 % Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) (cents) 20.58 21.15 (0.57) (3) % Operating expense 14,280 13,504 776 6 % Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (cents) 18.75 18.44 0.31 2 % Fuel expense 2,747 2,936 (189) (6) % Average fuel price per gallon 2.51 2.76 (0.25) (9) % Operating cash flow 1,274 1,076 198 18 % Capital expenditures 1,328 1,269 59 5 % Total debt and finance lease obligations 17,697 19,513 (1,816) (9) %



Adjusted $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q24 3Q23 Operating income 1,373 1,963 (590) (30) % Operating margin 9.4 % 13.5 % (4.1) pts (30) % Pre-tax income 1,254 1,719 (465) (27) % Pre-tax margin 8.6 % 11.8 % (3.2) pts (27) % Net income 971 1,308 (337) (26) % Diluted earnings per share 1.50 2.03 (0.53) (26) % Operating revenue 14,594 14,553 41 — % TRASM (cents) 19.16 19.87 (0.71) (3.6) % Operating expense 13,221 12,590 631 5 % Non-fuel cost 10,130 9,216 914 10 % Non-fuel unit cost (CASM-Ex) (cents) 13.30 12.59 0.71 5.7 % Fuel expense 2,771 2,957 (186) (6) % Average fuel price per gallon 2.53 2.78 (0.25) (9) % Operating cash flow 1,276 1,127 149 13 % Free cash flow 95 (250) 345 NM Gross capital expenditures 1,270 1,442 (172) (12) % Adjusted net debt 18,682 20,384 (1,702) (8) %

About Delta Air Lines Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on over 5,000 daily flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 190 million customers in 2023 -- safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power this year for being No. 1 in First/Business and Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was again recognized as North America's most on-time airline by Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Bogota, Boston, Detroit, Lima, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Santiago (Chile), Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.

As the leading global airline, Delta's mission to connect the world creates opportunities, fosters understanding and expands horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and to their own potential.

Powered by innovative and strategic partnerships with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, China Eastern, Korean Air, LATAM, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet, Delta brings more choice and competition to customers worldwide. Delta's premium product line is elevated by its unique partnership with Wheels Up Experience.

Delta is America's most-awarded airline thanks to the dedication, passion and professionalism of its people. In addition to the awards from J.D. Power and Cirium, Delta has been recognized as the top U.S. airline by the Wall Street Journal; among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies; the World's Most Admired Airline and one of the Best 100 Companies to Work For according to Fortune; and as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. In addition, Delta has been named to the Civic 50 by Points of Light for the past seven years as one of the most community minded companies in the U.S.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections, goals, aspirations, commitments or strategies for the future, should be considered "forward-looking statements" under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not guarantees or promised outcomes and should not be construed as such. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections, goals, aspirations, commitments and strategies reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possible effects of serious accidents involving our aircraft or aircraft of our airline partners; breaches or lapses in the security of technology systems we use and rely on, which could compromise the data stored within them, as well as failure to comply with evolving global privacy and security regulatory obligations or adequately address increasing customer focus on privacy issues and data security; disruptions in our information technology infrastructure; our dependence on technology in our operations; increases in the cost of aircraft fuel; extended disruptions in the supply of aircraft fuel, including from Monroe Energy, LLC ("Monroe"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta that operates the Trainer refinery; failure to receive the expected results or returns from our commercial relationships with airlines in other parts of the world and the investments we have in certain of those airlines; the effects of a significant disruption in the operations or performance of third parties on which we rely; failure to comply with the financial and other covenants in our financing agreements; labor issues; the effects on our business of seasonality and other factors beyond our control, such as changes in value in our equity investments, severe weather conditions, natural disasters or other environmental events, including from the impact of climate change; failure or inability of insurance to cover a significant liability at Monroe's refinery; failure to comply with existing and future environmental regulations to which Monroe's refinery operations are subject, including costs related to compliance with renewable fuel standard regulations; significant damage to our reputation and brand, including from exposure to significant adverse publicity or inability to achieve certain sustainability goals; our ability to retain senior management and other key employees, and to maintain our company culture; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; the effects of terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflict or security events; competitive conditions in the airline industry; extended interruptions or disruptions in service at major airports at which we operate or significant problems associated with types of aircraft or engines we operate; the effects of extensive government regulation we are subject to; the impact of environmental regulation, including but not limited to regulation of hazardous substances, increased regulation to reduce emissions and other risks associated with climate change, and the cost of compliance with more stringent environmental regulations; and unfavorable economic or political conditions in the markets in which we operate or volatility in currency exchange rates.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that could cause differences between actual results and forward-looking statements is contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports and other filings filed with the SEC from time to time. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which represent our views only as of the date of this press release, and which we undertake no obligation to update except to the extent required by law.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change

2024 2023 $ Change % Change Operating Revenue:

















Passenger $ 13,107 $ 13,119 $ (12) — %

$ 38,079 $ 36,735 $ 1,344 4 % Cargo 196 154 42 27 %

574 535 39 7 % Other 2,374 2,215 159 7 %

7,431 6,555 876 13 % Total operating revenue 15,677 15,488 189 1 %

46,084 43,825 2,259 5 %



















Operating Expense:

















Salaries and related costs 4,231 3,760 471 13 %

12,035 10,838 1,197 11 % Aircraft fuel and related taxes 2,747 2,936 (189) (6) %

8,157 8,128 29 — % Ancillary businesses and refinery 1,250 1,128 122 11 %

4,083 3,427 656 19 % Contracted services 1,069 1,004 65 6 %

3,134 3,009 125 4 % Landing fees and other rents 832 679 153 23 %

2,347 1,880 467 25 % Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs 627 661 (34) (5) %

1,990 1,860 130 7 % Depreciation and amortization 643 594 49 8 %

1,878 1,731 147 8 % Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 643 618 25 4 %

1,865 1,770 95 5 % Regional carrier expense 600 546 54 10 %

1,731 1,664 67 4 % Passenger service 463 449 14 3 %

1,339 1,307 32 2 % Profit sharing 320 417 (97) (23) %

964 1,084 (120) (11) % Aircraft rent 137 131 6 5 %

411 395 16 4 % Pilot agreement and related expenses — — — — %

— 864 (864) NM Other 718 581 137 24 %

1,872 1,669 203 12 % Total operating expense 14,280 13,504 776 6 %

41,806 39,626 2,180 6 %



















Operating Income 1,397 1,984 (587) (30) %

4,278 4,199 79 2 %



















Non-Operating Income/(Expense):

















Interest expense, net (173) (196) 23 (12) %

(567) (627) 60 (10) % Gain/(loss) on investments, net 350 (206) 556 NM

(73) 45 (118) NM Loss on extinguishment of debt — (13) 13 NM

(36) (63) 27 (43) % Miscellaneous, net (13) (48) 35 (73) %

(146) (221) 75 (34) % Total non-operating income/(expense), net 164 (463) 627 NM

(822) (866) 44 (5) %



















Income Before Income Taxes 1,561 1,521 40 3 %

3,456 3,333 123 4 %



















Income Tax Provision (289) (413) 124 (30) %

(842) (761) (81) 11 %



















Net Income $ 1,272 $ 1,108 $ 164 15 %

$ 2,614 $ 2,572 $ 42 2 %



















Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.98 $ 1.73





$ 4.08 $ 4.03



Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.97 $ 1.72





$ 4.04 $ 4.00























Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 641 639





640 639



Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 647 644





647 643





DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Passenger Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,



(in millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change

2024 2023 $ Change % Change Ticket - Main cabin $ 6,309 $ 6,620 $ (311) (5) %

$ 18,450 $ 18,538 $ (88) — % Ticket - Premium products 5,336 5,113 223 4 %

15,377 14,263 1,114 8 % Loyalty travel awards 978 902 76 8 %

2,798 2,547 251 10 % Travel-related services 484 484 — — %

1,454 1,387 67 5 % Passenger revenue $ 13,107 $ 13,119 $ (12) — %

$ 38,079 $ 36,735 $ 1,344 4 %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Other Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change

2024 2023 $ Change % Change Refinery $ 1,083 $ 935 $ 148 16 %

$ 3,520 $ 2,817 $ 703 25 % Loyalty program 820 791 29 4 %

2,451 2,291 160 7 % Ancillary businesses 161 212 (51) (24) %

554 657 (103) (16) % Miscellaneous 310 277 33 12 %

906 790 116 15 % Other revenue $ 2,374 $ 2,215 $ 159 7 %

$ 7,431 $ 6,555 $ 876 13 %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Total Revenue (Unaudited)























Increase (Decrease)







3Q24 vs 3Q23 Revenue

3Q24 ($M)

Change Unit Revenue Yield Capacity Domestic $ 8,652

— % (3) % (2) % 3 % Atlantic

3,029

(3) % (2) % (3) % (1) % Latin America

779

(1) % (6) % (6) % 6 % Pacific

647

16 % (16) % (13) % 38 % Passenger Revenue $ 13,107

— % (4) % (3) % 4 % Cargo Revenue

196

27 %





Other Revenue

2,374

7 %





Total Revenue $ 15,677

1 % (3) %



Third Party Refinery Sales

(1,083)









Total Revenue, adjusted $ 14,594

— % (3.6) %





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Statistical Summary (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2024 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change Revenue passenger miles (millions) 66,310 64,095 3 %

185,757 174,586 6 % Available seat miles (millions) 76,162 73,226 4 %

216,360 203,571 6 % Passenger mile yield (cents) 19.77 20.47 (3) %

20.50 21.04 (3) % Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents) 17.21 17.92 (4) %

17.60 18.05 (2) % Total revenue per available seat mile (cents) 20.58 21.15 (3) %

21.30 21.53 (1) % TRASM, adjusted - see Note A (cents) 19.16 19.87 (3.6) %

19.67 20.14 (2) % Cost per available seat mile (cents) 18.75 18.44 2 %

19.32 19.47 (1) % CASM-Ex - see Note A (cents) 13.30 12.59 5.7 %

13.48 13.13 3 % Passenger load factor 87 % 88 % (1) pt

86 % 86 % — pts Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 1,096 1,062 3 %

3,093 2,947 5 % Average price per fuel gallon $ 2.51 $ 2.76 (9) %

$ 2.64 $ 2.76 (4) % Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note A $ 2.53 $ 2.78 (9) %

$ 2.64 $ 2.78 (5) %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:



Net Income $ 1,272 $ 1,108 Depreciation and amortization 643 594 Changes in air traffic liability (1,135) (1,683) Changes in profit sharing 321 417 Changes in balance sheet and other, net 173 640 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,274 1,076





Cash Flows From Investing Activities:



Property and equipment additions:



Flight equipment, including advance payments (1,053) (856) Ground property and equipment, including technology (275) (413) Purchase of short-term investments — (300) Redemption of short-term investments 117 1,527 Acquisition of strategic investments — (152) Other, net 88 63 Net cash used in investing activities (1,123) (131)





Cash Flows From Financing Activities:



Payments on debt and finance lease obligations (263) (724) Cash dividends (96) (64) Other, net (13) (12) Net cash used in financing activities (372) (800)





Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents (221) 145 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,507 2,824 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,286 $ 2,969





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:





Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,969 $ 2,835 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other 97 134 Other assets:



Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets 220 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 4,286 $ 2,969

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













September 30,

December 31, (in millions) 2024

2023 ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,969

$ 2,741

Short-term investments 8

1,127

Accounts receivable, net 3,550

3,130

Fuel, expendable parts and supplies inventories, net 1,467

1,314

Prepaid expenses and other 2,068

1,957

Total current assets 11,062

10,269









Property and Equipment, Net:







Property and equipment, net 36,862

35,486









Other Assets:







Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,686

7,004

Goodwill 9,753

9,753

Identifiable intangibles, net 5,977

5,983

Equity investments 3,272

3,457

Other noncurrent assets 1,756

1,692

Total other assets 27,444

27,889 Total assets $ 75,368

$ 73,644









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:







Current maturities of debt and finance leases $ 3,324

$ 2,983

Current maturities of operating leases 772

759

Air traffic liability 8,302

7,044

Accounts payable 4,545

4,446

Accrued salaries and related benefits 4,105

4,561

Loyalty program deferred revenue 4,122

3,908

Fuel card obligation 1,100

1,100

Other accrued liabilities 1,848

1,617

Total current liabilities 28,118

26,418









Noncurrent Liabilities:







Debt and finance leases 14,373

17,071

Pension, postretirement and related benefits 3,404

3,601

Loyalty program deferred revenue 4,630

4,512

Noncurrent operating leases 5,919

6,468

Deferred income taxes, net 1,675

908

Other noncurrent liabilities 3,603

3,561

Total noncurrent liabilities 33,604

36,121









Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity: 13,646

11,105 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,368

$ 73,644

Note A: The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate due to rounding.

Delta sometimes uses information ("non-GAAP financial measures") that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Under the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The tables below show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

In this release, we have modified the calculation methodologies of Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"), Adjusted Net Debt and Adjusted Debt to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent ("EBITDAR") or "Leverage" to be more easily reproduced by investors as the components of each calculation are available through public sources and to be more consistent with similar metrics used by other companies. The changes are reflected in all periods presented herein and are described in each reconciliation below.

Forward Looking Projections. Delta is not able to reconcile forward looking non-GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort because the adjusting items such as those used in the reconciliations below will not be known until the end of the period and could be significant.

Adjustments. These reconciliations include certain adjustments to GAAP measures that are made to provide comparability between the reported periods, if applicable, and for the reasons indicated below:

MTM adjustments on investments. Mark-to-market ("MTM") unrealized gains/losses result from our equity investments that are accounted for at fair value in non-operating expense. The gains/losses are driven by changes in stock prices, foreign currency fluctuations and other valuation techniques for investments in certain companies, particularly those without publicly-traded shares. Adjusting for these gains/losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges. MTM adjustments are defined as fair value changes recorded in periods other than the settlement period. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying hedge in the contract settlement period, and therefore we remove this impact to allow investors to better understand and analyze our core performance. Settlements represent cash received or paid on hedge contracts settled during the applicable period.

Realized gain on sale of investments. This adjustment relates to gains on the sale of investments generated in adjusted results that had previously been included in GAAP results. During the September 2024 quarter, we sold a portion of our investment in CLEAR. Adjusting for this gain allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Loss on extinguishment of debt. This adjustment relates to early termination of a portion of our debt. Adjusting for these losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Third-party refinery sales. Refinery sales to third parties, and related expenses, are not related to our airline segment. Excluding these sales therefore provides a more meaningful comparison of our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry.

One-time pilot agreement expenses. In the March 2023 quarter, Delta pilots ratified a new four-year Pilot Working Agreement effective January 1, 2023. The agreement included a provision for a one-time payment made upon ratification in the March 2023 quarter of $735 million. Additionally, we recorded adjustments to other benefit-related items of approximately $130 million. Adjusting for these expenses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core cost performance.

Pre-Tax Income, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share, adjusted



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,561 $ (289) $ 1,272

$ 1.97 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments on investments (350)







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (24)







Realized gain on sale of investments 67







Non-GAAP $ 1,254 $ (282) $ 971

$ 1.50













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,521 $ (413) $ 1,108

$ 1.72 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments on investments 206







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (21)







Loss on extinguishment of debt 13







Non-GAAP $ 1,719 $ (411) $ 1,308

$ 2.03













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 2,275 $ (238) $ 2,037

$ 3.16 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments on investments (1,218)







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 7







Non-GAAP $ 1,064 $ (238) $ 826

$ 1.28

Operating Margin, adjusted



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Operating margin 8.9 % 9.3 % 12.8 % Adjusted for:





Third-party refinery sales 0.6 0.4 0.8 MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (0.2) 0.1 (0.1) Operating margin, adjusted 9.4 % 9.7 % 13.5 %



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Operating margin 9.3 % Adjusted for:

Third-party refinery sales 0.8 Operating margin, adjusted 10.1 %

Free Cash Flow. We present free cash flow because management believes this metric is helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for use for debt service or general corporate initiatives. Free cash flow is also used internally as a component of our incentive compensation programs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities and net cash from investing activities, adjusted for (i) net redemptions of short-term investments, (ii) strategic investments and related, (iii) net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other and (iv) financed aircraft acquisitions. These adjustments are made for the following reasons:

Net redemptions of short-term investments. Net redemptions of short-term investments represent the net purchase and sale activity of investments and marketable securities in the period, including gains and losses. We adjust for this activity to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our operations.

Strategic investments and related. Certain cash flows related to our investments in and related transactions with other airlines and associated companies are included in our GAAP investing activities. We adjust for this activity because it provides a more meaningful comparison to our airline industry peers.

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities and capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures that are core to our operations in the periods shown.

Financed aircraft acquisitions. This adjustment reflects aircraft deliveries that are leased as capital expenditures. The adjustment is based on their original contractual purchase price or an estimate of the aircraft's fair value and provides a more meaningful view of our investing activities.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,274 $ 1,076 Net cash used in investing activities (1,123) (131) Adjusted for:



Net redemptions of short-term investments (117) (1,226) Strategic investments and related — 152 Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other 61 40 Financed aircraft acquisitions — (162) Free cash flow $ 95 $ (250)



Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,131 Net cash used in investing activities (2,570) Adjusted for:

Net redemptions of short-term investments (1,130) Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other 314 Free cash flow $ 2,746

Operating Revenue, adjusted and Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile ("TRASM"), adjusted



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Operating revenue $ 15,677 $ 14,223

$ 15,488 Adjusted for:





Third-party refinery sales (1,083) (563)

(935) Operating revenue, adjusted $ 14,594 $ 13,661

$ 14,553



Three Months Ended

% Change

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023

TRASM (cents) 20.58 21.15



Adjusted for:







Third-party refinery sales (1.42) (1.28)



TRASM, adjusted 19.16 19.87

(3.6) %



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 TRASM (cents) 21.30 21.53 Adjusted for:



Third-party refinery sales (1.63) (1.38) TRASM, adjusted 19.67 20.14

Operating Income, adjusted



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating income $ 1,397 $ 1,984 Adjusted for:



MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (24) (21) Operating income, adjusted $ 1,373 $ 1,963

Pre-Tax Margin, adjusted



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Pre-tax margin 10.0 % 9.8 % Adjusted for:



MTM adjustments on investments (2.2) 1.3 MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (0.2) (0.1) Third-party refinery sales 0.6 0.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 Realized gain on sale of investments 0.4 — Pre-tax margin, adjusted 8.6 % 11.8 %

Operating Cash Flow, adjusted. We present operating cash flow, adjusted because management believes adjusting for the following item provides a more meaningful measure for investors:

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's operating cash flow that is core to our operations in the periods shown.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,274 $ 1,076 Adjusted for:



Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other 2 51 Operating cash flow, adjusted $ 1,276 $ 1,127

Adjusted Debt to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent ("EBITDAR"). We present adjusted debt to EBITDAR because management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile. Adjusted debt includes total operating lease liabilities (including fleet, ground and other), sale-leaseback financing liabilities and unfunded pension liabilities. We calculate EBITDAR by adding depreciation and amortization to GAAP operating income and adjusting for the fixed portion of operating lease expense.

For the reasons discussed above in Note A and to be consistent with the changes to Adjusted Net Debt and ROIC, we are adding the unfunded pension obligation to the calculation of adjusted debt.

(in billions) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Debt and finance lease obligations $ 17.7

$ 20.1 Plus: operating lease liabilities 6.7

7.2 Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities 1.8

1.9 Plus: unfunded pension liabilities —

0.1 Adjusted debt $ 26.3

$ 29.4



Twelve Months Ended (in billions) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 GAAP operating income $ 5.6

$ 5.5 Adjusted for:





One-time pilot agreement expenses —

0.9 Operating income, adjusted 5.6

6.3 Adjusted for:





Depreciation and amortization 2.5

2.3 Fixed portion of operating lease expense 1.0

1.0 EBITDAR $ 9.1

$ 9.6







Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR 2.9x

3.0x

Operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 Operating revenue $ 15,677 Adjusted for:

Third-party refinery sales (1,083) Operating revenue, adjusted $ 14,594 Less: main cabin revenue (6,309) Operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams $ 8,285 Percent of operating revenue, adjusted related to premium products and diverse revenue streams 57 %

Adjusted Non-Fuel Cost and Non-Fuel Unit Cost or Cost per Available Seat Mile, ("CASM-Ex")

We adjust operating expense and CASM for certain items described above, as well as the following items and reasons described below:

Aircraft fuel and related taxes. The volatility in fuel prices impacts the comparability of year-over-year financial performance. The adjustment for aircraft fuel and related taxes allows investors to better understand and analyze our non-fuel costs and year-over-year financial performance.

Profit sharing. We adjust for profit sharing because this adjustment allows investors to better understand and analyze our recurring cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating expense $ 14,280 $ 13,504 Adjusted for:



Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2,747) (2,936) Third-party refinery sales (1,083) (935) Profit sharing (320) (417) Non-Fuel Cost $ 10,130 $ 9,216



Three Months Ended

3Q24 vs 3Q23

% Change

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023

CASM (cents) 18.75 18.44



Adjusted for:







Aircraft fuel and related taxes (3.61) (4.01)



Third-party refinery sales (1.42) (1.28)



Profit sharing (0.42) (0.57)



CASM-Ex 13.30 12.59

5.7 %



Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023 CASM (cents) 19.32 19.47

19.31 Adjusted for:







Aircraft fuel and related taxes (3.77) (4.00)

(4.07) Third-party refinery sales (1.63) (1.38)

(1.24) Profit sharing (0.45) (0.53)

(0.51) One-time pilot agreement expenses — (0.42)

(0.32) CASM-Ex 13.48 13.13

13.17

Operating Expense, adjusted



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating expense $ 14,280 $ 13,504 Adjusted for:



Third-party refinery sales (1,083) (935) MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 24 21 Operating expense, adjusted $ 13,221 $ 12,590

Total fuel expense, adjusted and Average fuel price per gallon, adjusted













Average Price Per Gallon





Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





September 30, September 30,

% Change

September 30, September 30,

% Change (in millions, except per gallon data) 2024 2023



2024 2023

Total fuel expense $ 2,747 $ 2,936





$ 2.51 $ 2.76



Adjusted for:

















MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 24 21





0.02 0.02



Total fuel expense, adjusted $ 2,771 $ 2,957

(6) %

$ 2.53 $ 2.78

(9) %



Nine Months Ended





September 30, September 30,

% Change

2024 2023

Total fuel price per gallon $ 2.64 $ 2.76



Adjusted for:







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges — 0.02



Total fuel price per gallon, adjusted $ 2.64 $ 2.78

(5) %

After-tax Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"). We present after-tax return on invested capital as management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's ability to generate returns using its invested capital. Return on invested capital is tax-effected adjusted operating income (using our effective tax rate for each respective period) divided by average adjusted invested capital. Average stockholders' equity and average adjusted gross debt are calculated using amounts as of the end of the current period and comparable period in the prior year. All adjustments to calculate ROIC are intended to provide a more meaningful comparison of our results to comparable companies.

Interest expense included in aircraft rent. This adjustment relates to interest expense related to operating lease transactions. Adjusting for these results allows investors to better understand our core operational performance in the periods shown as it neutralizes the effect of lease financing structure.

For the reasons discussed above in Note A, we have made the following changes to the calculation methodology for ROIC:

Using operating income rather than pre-tax income

Using stockholders' equity from the balance sheet rather than adjusted book equity, which adjusted for the impact of the pension plans on stockholders' equity

Aligning to the same methodology of adjusted gross debt as discussed in adjusted net debt



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 Operating income $ 5,601 Adjusted for:

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 11 Interest expense included in aircraft rent 170 Adjusted operating income $ 5,782 Tax effect (1,338) Tax-effected adjusted operating income $ 4,444



Average stockholders' equity $ 11,436 Average adjusted gross debt 24,134 Average adjusted invested capital $ 35,570



After-tax Return on Invested Capital 12.5 %

Adjusted Net Debt. We use adjusted gross debt, including fleet operating lease liabilities (comprised of aircraft and engine leases and regional aircraft leases embedded within our capacity purchase agreements) and unfunded pension liabilities, in addition to adjusted debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. We reduce adjusted total debt by cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and LGA restricted cash, resulting in adjusted net debt, to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. Management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile.

For the reasons discussed above in Note A, we are now including the fleet operating lease liabilities from the balance sheet rather than apply 7x aircraft rent as proxy for fleet operating lease liabilities. In addition, we are also including the unfunded pension obligation as we believe this is an important component of the company's overall debt profile.











3Q24 vs 4Q23

$ Change (in millions) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023

Debt and finance lease obligations $ 17,697 $ 20,054 $ 19,513



Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities 1,849 1,887 1,900



Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue

cost, net and other 38 83 83



Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations $ 19,584 $ 22,024 $ 21,496



Plus: fleet operating lease liabilities 3,296 3,778 3,893



Plus: unfunded pension liabilities — 145 —



Adjusted gross debt $ 22,880 $ 25,947 $ 25,389



Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (3,977) (3,869) (5,005)



Less: LGA restricted cash (220) (455) —



Adjusted net debt $ 18,682 $ 21,623 $ 20,384

$ (2,941)

Gross Capital Expenditures. We adjust capital expenditures for the following items to determine gross capital expenditures for the reasons described below:

Financed aircraft acquisitions. This adjusts capital expenditures to reflect aircraft deliveries that are leased as capital expenditures. The adjustment is based on their original contractual purchase price or an estimate of the aircraft's fair value and provides a more meaningful view of our investing activities.

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in capital expenditures. We adjust for these items because management believes investors should be informed that a portion of these capital expenditures from airport construction projects are either funded with restricted cash specific to these projects or reimbursed by a third party.



Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Flight equipment, including advance payments $ 1,053 $ 856 Ground property and equipment, including technology 275 413 Adjusted for:



Financed aircraft acquisitions — 162 Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects (59) 11 Gross capital expenditures $ 1,270 $ 1,442

SOURCE Delta Air Lines