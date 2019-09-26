Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of September Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its September quarter 2019 financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the world's No. 1 airline by total revenues.

Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.

Headquartered in Atlanta , Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.

Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

Delta operates significant hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.

Delta has been recognized as a Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the eighth time in nine years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide for two consecutive years.

As an employer, Delta has been regularly awarded top honors from organizations like Glassdoor and recognized as a top workplace for women and members of the military. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018. Delta believes that its social responsibility lies at the intersection of its core values and core competencies, making a difference where Delta people live, work and fly by giving time, talents and one percent of the company's annual profits.

Diversity and Inclusion is core to Delta's culture and Delta believes it should be reflected in its people, the companies with which it does business, the way it treats customers and the manner in which it serves the world.

More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

