Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2026, and will be paid on March 19, 2026. 

