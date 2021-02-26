Delta Air Lines Teams Up With Operation HOPE to Support Employees Managing Their Financial Health

Operation HOPE's Hope Inside the Workplace program specializes in credit and money management and will bring a number of workshops to Delta people, as well as one-on-one debt counseling and financial coaching opportunities. Operation HOPE's virtual coaching services will be available to the entire Delta workforce of 80,000 employees in key hub cities starting with the largest base – Atlanta.

"We are excited that with this innovative collaboration, Delta will become our first-ever, national HOPE Inside the Workplace partner, offering comprehensive financial coaching as a standard workplace wellbeing practice," said Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant. "We commend Delta as it demonstrates its commitment to all the men and women who work for the airline. Helping its workforce plan ahead in good times and deal with bad ones is in all stakeholders' interests, as Delta continues to invest in its employees."

"Operation HOPE is all about financial inclusion and empowerment," said Delta's E.V.P. and Chief People Officer, Joanne Smith. "This new partnership follows a year of economic downturn caused by the global pandemic, as well as historic disparities and injustice. Delta is committed to taking care of and investing in financial health resources for our people."

Delta tested Operation HOPE's services with a small group of employees in 2020, and participants saw an average credit score improvement of 30 points and average reduction in debt of more than $1,500.

In December, Delta CEO Ed Bastian hosted John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE, in an employee Town Hall to share how his organization equips people with financial tools through programming and coaching.

Delta is also partnering with Operation HOPE to support its One Million Black Business and Entrepreneur Initiative (1MBB) program, to support the development of 1 million new Black business owners and entrepreneurs by 2030.

About Operation HOPE

Operation HOPE is America's leading nonprofit financial inclusion organization for the underserved, and "America's Financial Coach for All". Since1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Operation HOPE pioneered financial literacy in the banking sector, and inspired President George W. Bush to make financial literacy the policy of the U.S. Federal Government.

Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors.

Our programmatic approach to expanding opportunity for all aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. Operation HOPE recently received its seventh consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org . Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

