Delta Air Lines to Fly Ontario, California to Seattle

Flt # Origin Dest Dep Arr Freq Aircraft 3632 ONT SEA 11:15 a.m. 2:05 p.m. Daily E175 3608 ONT SEA 5:35 p.m. 8:25 p.m. Daily E175 3656 SEA ONT 7:40 a.m. 10:25a.m. Daily E175 3640 SEA ONT 2:00 p.m. 4:45 p.m. Daily E175

"This new service by Delta continues to build momentum for ONT's recovery of passenger airline service as we climb out of the COVID-19 pandemic-caused traffic downturn," said Mark Thorpe, ONT's chief executive officer. "We believe we will continue to see airlines turn to ONT as they seek to profitably rebuild their flight schedules."

Delta will serve the route with 76-seat Embraer 175 (Enhanced Winglets) jet aircraft operated by SkyWest DBA Delta Connection offering 12 First Class, 20 Comfort Class and 44 Main Cabin seats. Tickets are now available for purchase at delta.com.

Delta continues leading the industry in providing a safer, cleaner travel experience from check-in to baggage claim. Some of Delta's health and safety measures include, but are not limited to:

Sanitizing all aircraft with electrostatic spraying before departure and extensive pre-flight disinfection of high-touch points throughout the aircraft interior.

Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses.

Blocking all middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through Jan. 6, 2021 .

. Requiring face masks throughout the airport, in Delta Sky Clubs and on board the aircraft

Customers can also enjoy greater flexibility in case their plans change, as Delta has extended its change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through Sept. 30, 2020. See delta.com for more details on the Delta CareStandard.

The new Delta flights complement existing SEA service provided by longtime ONT carrier Alaska Airlines.

Delta resumed daily, nonstop service from ONT to its hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July. It also offers frequent daily service between ONT and Salt Lake City (SLC).

More recently, Southwest Airlines restarted service between ONT and Midway International Airport in Chicago while United Airlines resumed service to Houston's George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport. And just last week, Volaris announced it will inaugurate nonstop service between ONT and Mexico City (MEX) in November.

ONT continues intensive efforts to keep passengers and guests safe while in the airport and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by frequently sanitizing restrooms, gate areas and high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant, and utilizing security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology.

ONT requires appropriate face covers for all customers, visitors and employees. Passengers are urged to wash hands with soap and water frequently and use the many hand sanitizing stations that have been added throughout ONT terminals. Vending machines including personal protective equipment such as face covers, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are also located in passenger terminals.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

www.flyontario.com

