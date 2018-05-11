Delta Air Lines to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

ATLANTA, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference at 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

A live webcast of this event will be available at http://ir.delta.com/news-and-events/calendar/. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete until August 13, 2018.

Delta Air Lines serves more than 180 million customers each year. In 2018, Delta was named to Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the seventh time in eight years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented seven consecutive years. With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to 321 destinations in 57 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance and participates in the industry's leading transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia as well as a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic. Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 15,000 daily flights, with key hubs and markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, and Tokyo-Narita. Delta has invested billions of dollars in airport facilities, global products and services, and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. Additional information is available on the Delta News Hub, as well as delta.com, Twitter @DeltaNewsHub and Facebook.com/delta.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-air-lines-to-present-at-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-transportation-conference-300646999.html

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

Related Links

http://www.delta.com

