Delta Air Lines to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT on Thursday, September 12th, 2024.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com and an online replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

About Delta

No one better connects the world

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 190 million customers in 2023 -- safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power this year for being No. 1 in First/Business and Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was again recognized as North America's most on-time airline by Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

