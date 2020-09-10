Delta Air Lines to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com

About Delta
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by our employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining our reputation for award-winning customer service.

Today, and always, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and employees. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta has moved quickly to transform the industry standard of clean while offering customers more space across the travel journey. These and numerous other layers of protection ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for our customers and employees.

With our mission of connecting the people and cultures of the globe, Delta strives to foster understanding across a diverse world and serve as a force for social good.

