Delta and ElectrAssure Provide Volkswagen UK Ltd with Ultra-Fast EV Charging Solution for its PDI and Distribution Centre.

Nick Byrne, Volkswagen Group UK Ltd's group vehicle planning and logistics manager, said, "The system proposed by ElectrAssure with Delta's state-of-the-art EV chargers maps perfectly to our present and future needs. Our PDI and distribution centre now has the capacity to process even more EVs ahead of our customers being able to enjoy the efficiency benefits and driving enjoyment that the vehicles offer."

Loyd Davies, ElectrAssure's managing director, added: "Delta's leading technology and know-how in EV charging solutions made it an ideal fit for this application. The exceptional value and performance of Delta's solutions makes us certain that Volkswagen Group UK Ltd will have a PDI and distribution centre that's capable of meeting its needs for years to come."

Commenting on the deployment, Vincent Lin, senior director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, said: "Delta is proud to work closely with Volkswagen Group UK Ltd and ElectrAssure on this important project to foster together e-mobility. Our solutions provide the facility with the power and resilience it needs to operate successfully while satisfying the UK market's enthusiasm for EVs."

In anticipation of ever-more customers migrating to EVs and being processed by its PDI and distribution centre, Volkswagen Group UK Ltd was impressed by ElectrAssure's proposal, which showed how Delta's 100kW Ultra-fast EV chargers can be upgraded to 150kW. Thus, the modular system design enables the customer to start today with lower power at lower cost for locations with limited usage while keeping the flexibility for future expansion. Installation of high capacity chargers may improve cost efficiency and reduce complexities associated with a greater number of smaller capacity devices, reasons why the Ultra-fast EV chargers are favoured.

Delta's scalable and flexible solutions will enable Volkswagen Group UK Ltd's PDI and distribution centre to easily accommodate future changes such as site expansion, the addition of remote sites or changes in power supply capacity, while minimising energy costs in the event of a future supply upgrade. This provides Volkswagen Group UK with the peace of mind that comes from knowing that the solutions supplied via ElectrAssure will be able to address its charging and anticipated energy storage needs for at least the next ten years.

Delta's solutions for EV charging infrastructure include not only EV chargers, but also an Energy Storage System (ESS) and a Site Management System (SMS). As the requirements and timing for EVs to charge is difficult to measure and manage in advance, to ensure grid reliability and service availability and optimize operation efficiency, Delta's ESS offers direct grid supply in order to avoid supply problems or penalties for over-use. Delta's SMS monitors and controls the charging systems while the overall energy management system integrates this with the ESS controller.

