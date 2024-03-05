Delta and Internationally Renowned Marine Research Laboratory Launch Innovative Coral Research and Rescue Collaboration

TAIPEI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Environmental and Educational Foundation today(5th) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for international collaboration on heat-resilient coral research with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in the United States, the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium (NMMBA) and the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology (NMMST).

Mote serves as a leader for science-based marine conservation policy in the United States, holding a world-leading position in scientific research for coral restoration, among 25 other research programs. The Delta's coral restoration project, in collaboration with the NMMBA and NMMST, aims to restore ten thousand corals over three years through continued efforts in propagation and breeding.

This partnership marks the first overseas endeavor, establishing collaborative ties among the three marine authorities, and integrating lessons from Mote's coral bleaching rescue mechanism to facilitate Taiwan's alignment with international standards.

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Executive Director of the Delta Environmental and Educational Foundation, stated, ''Global sea temperatures have been hitting record highs nearly every day for a year now, posing a significant threat to coral survival worldwide. The Delta Foundation sent representatives to Mote last year to observe their coral bleaching rescue mechanism. We are honored to officially collaborate with Mote this year and will provide funding to support researchers at the NMMBA and the NMMST. Additionally, we will send volunteers from Delta's coral restoration project to the United States for exchange and learning. We hope that by enhancing coral bleaching early warning and rescue mechanisms, we can better prepare for the next coral bleaching event in Taiwan."

Dr. Michael P. Crosby, Mote President & CEO, expressed, ''We are delighted to have Delta Foundation as an international partner in the coral restoration project. Through the Foundation's initiatives and exchanges with researchers from the NMMBA and the NMMST, we collaboratively expand a comprehensive understanding of Taiwan's heat-resilient coral cultivation achievements. We will apply research and practical experience to our respective restoration areas to address rising ocean temperature by enhancing coral resilience to extreme climate events. ''

Located in Florida, USA, and conducting research around the world, Mote Marine Laboratory has a nearly seventy-year history and boasts a team of over 40 doctoral-level researchers and more than 300 employees. It has been recognized as one of the premier marine research institutions in the United States, distinguished for its world-class research capacity and science education programs. The Mote team has successfully restored over 220,000 corals over the years within its Coral Reef Restoration & Research Program.

Last year, when sea temperatures in Florida surged to a record-breaking global high exceeding 38°C, resulting in coral bleaching and mortality at multiple restoration sites, Mote's researchers worked tirelessly throughout the summer. They rescued thousands of corals from affected sites, bringing them ashore to temporary offshore workstations where researchers and volunteers cared for them. These corals were successfully reintroduced into the ocean in November.

The "Delta Coral Restoration Project" was launched in 2021 in collaboration with the NMMBA, the NMMST, and the NGO Eco-Angel. Building upon professional research, Delta has leveraged its own automation technology, equipment, and corporate volunteers to contribute to heat-resilient coral research and conservation efforts.

In addition to collaborating with the NMMST in the Keelung Chaojing Marine Protected Area, the Delta Foundation has established Asia's first zero-carbon coral conservation center. Targeting endangered coral species recognized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the center not only engages in live coral conservation but also collaborates with the NMMBA to establish an underwater heat-resilient coral nursery at the Houbihu area of Kenting National Park. The nursery focuses on the transplantation of Pocillopora Acuta, a species tested to meet international thermotolerance standards. Trained and assessed Delta coral restoration volunteers are responsible for monitoring and maintenance, preparing for the next marine heatwave event.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. In 2020 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is an independent, nonprofit, 501(c)3 research institution founded in 1955. Mote began and flourished through the passion of a single researcher, Dr. Eugenie Clark, her partnership with the community and philanthropic support, first of the Vanderbilt family and later of the William R. Mote family.



Today, Mote is based in Sarasota, Florida, with five campuses stretching from Sarasota to the Florida Keys. Mote has more than 20 world-class research programs studying oceans locally to internationally, with an emphasis on conservation and sustainable use of marine resources. Mote's vision includes positively impacting public policy through science-based outreach and education. Showcasing the Lab's research is Mote Aquarium, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 365 days a year. Learn more at mote.org.

