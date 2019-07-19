Delta Awarded "2019 Powertrain Supplier of the Year" by FCA for its Superior EV / PHEV Automotive Product Capabilities

DETROIT, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been selected by FCA as the 2019 Powertrain Supplier of the Year. The award recognizes Delta's exceptional commitment in providing innovative and quality automotive products to FCA during the 2018 calendar year. Honorees were chosen based on insights from FCA leadership and several variables related to supplier performance including quality, delivery, cost and warranty. Delta is powering the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) sector through the continuous development of high-efficiency automotive electronics and powertrain technologies. This award underscores Delta's long-standing stature as a world-class innovator and manufacturer of e-mobility solutions.

"FCA is in the midst of transformational changes and these suppliers are helping enable a stronger future for all of us," said Scott Thiele, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain at FCA - North America. "It is an honor to recognize their contributions and dedication, as they represent the best in the industry."

"It is a true honor to be recognized by FCA for our advanced automotive power electronics product offering and technology. We applaud and will continue complementing their excellent capabilities and current endeavors to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility worldwide, in line with our corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow'," said Mark Ko, vice chairman of Delta Electronics, Inc.

"Delta's deep industry expertise and engineering capabilities allow us to serve the world's top automotive brands," said James Tang, Delta's vice president and general manager of its Electric Vehicle Solutions Business Group. "With our strong commitment to R&D globally and participation in many of the world's leading research programs, we are consistently pushing the boundaries with EV on-board charging technology, electric traction motors and inverters, as well as EV charging infrastructure. Delta's new Detroit facility employs more than 40 R&D engineers to provide our North American automotive customers with high-value support that ensures the reliability and quality of our products and systems."

With continuous efforts in research and development, Delta is able to provide the latest technologies to fulfill the highly demanding needs of the EV industry. Two years ago, the company completed a research program with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) exploring wide-band gap-based bi-directional on-board charger modules, which enable vehicle-to-load capabilities. Delta has received additional awards for production-focused programs centered on bi-directional on-board charger module solutions this year, with early advanced development showing positive results.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 37 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contacts:

Delta Electronics (Americas) Public Relations and Communications Richard Chang +1 (510) 364-8432 richard.chang@deltaww.com PAN Communications for Delta Electronics (Americas)

Sean Welch +1 (407) 734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com



SOURCE Delta

Related Links

http://www.deltaww.com

