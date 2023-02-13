DELTA BrainLuxury™ Wins Best Sleep Support Supplement Product

BRAINLUXURY™, a fast-growing and innovative provider of customer-acclaimed nutritional brain health supplements, is rated as one of the market's best brands by discerning consumers … especially those individuals seeking to achieve deep, natural sleep. Its premier product, DELTA BrainLuxury™, is worth serious consideration as a safer, more effective alternative to other supplements and over-the-counter sleep aids.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DELTA BrainLuxury™, has been recognized by Nootropics Planet as the Best Sleep Support Supplement Product in the market for sleep supplements and sleep aids. Offered by the award-winning company BRAINLUXURY™, it may provide a more natural alternative to sleep supplements containing melatonin and over-the-counter sleep aids containing diphenhydramine, delivering a unique formulation superior to those of its competitors, many of which are larger, better-known brands fighting for an increased revenue share in this very competitive and fast-growing market segment. DELTA BrainLuxury™ is the best product in virtually every important aspect, and the company is on a very impressive trajectory.

DELTA BrainLuxury™, has been recognized by Nootropics Planet as the Best Sleep Support Supplement Product in the market for sleep supplements and sleep aids. Offered by the award-winning company BRAINLUXURY™, it may provide a more natural alternative to sleep supplements containing melatonin and over-the-counter sleep aids containing diphenhydramine. BRAINLUXURY™, a fast-growing and innovative provider of customer-acclaimed nutritional brain health supplements, is rated as one of the market's best brands by discerning consumers … especially those individuals seeking to achieve deep, natural sleep. Its premier product, DELTA BrainLuxury™, is worth serious consideration as a safer, more effective alternative to other supplements and over-the-counter sleep aids.

The global sleep aids and supplements market size was valued at $74.3 billion in 2022. Increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.95%, it is projected to be worth more than $124.97 billion by 2030. The growing focus of the global population on the adverse effects of sleeping disorders is expected to drive the development of the sleeping aids and supplements industry, increasing future demand for DELTA BrainLuxury™.

Named after delta brain waves that are present during deep sleep, DELTA BrainLuxury™ may help customers to fall asleep faster, sleep more deeply, and wake up feeling better-rested and refreshed due to its support of the body's natural functioning.

Its unique liquid formula provides a patent-pending combination of tryptophan, glycine , essential fatty acids, vitamins, and organic citrus juices. These supply the pre-cursors to the sleep hormones melatonin and the neurotransmitter serotonin , which regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle and sleep quality. The reviews of this novel sleep support supplement are exceptional.

Established in 2021, New York-based BRAINLUXURY™ was co-founded by business engineering expert Hermann Schützinger and Dr. Axel Bouchon, a biochemist and serial entrepreneur in the biotech industry.

BRAINLUXURY™ also produces a daytime accompaniment to DELTA BRAINLUXURY™ called GAMMA BRAINLUXURY™ , designed to support focus, energy, and calm.

Both products are available to consumers directly online. [ See full release ]

