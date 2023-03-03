DELTA BrainLuxury Wins Her Healthwatch Magazine's Award for Best Women's Sleep Support Supplement Product

Her Healthwatch Magazine has awarded DELTA BrainLuxury® its highest honors for the best women's sleep support supplement offering in the current women's consumer marketplace. The product is particularly noteworthy for its unique formulation – which does not contain potentially dangerous melatonin or any antihistamines – and for its high degree of bioavailability, leading to its exceptional effectiveness.

Ellen Grafton, an editor and director for Her Healthwatch, a digital magazine reporting on modern women's health issues, announced today that it has recognized and awarded BrainLuxury, the maker of the branded product DELTA BrainLuxury®, its award and endorsement for the best sleep supplement product on the market in terms of safety, efficacy, and value. This award is based on the results of interviews, consumer reviews, and product research from a women's special perspective conducted by HHW. Her Healthwatch Magazine has awarded DELTA BrainLuxury® its highest honors for the best women's sleep support supplement offering in the current women's consumer marketplace. The product is particularly noteworthy for its unique formulation - which does not contain potentially dangerous melatonin or any antihistamines - and for its high degree of bioavailability, leading to its exceptional effectiveness.

The global size of the sleep aids market was valued at USD 68.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed USD 118.3 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. As consumer recognition of the crucial need for quality sleep increases, the market is predicted to continue its substantial growth, and the demand for safer, more effective sleep support supplements in particular is expected to continue on its high-rising trajectory.

According to Ms. Grafton, "More than ever, women are turning to supplements to address either the inadequacies of contemporary nutrition or changing lifestyle. Quality sleep is essential to good health and performance in all aspects of a women's life and her career. BrainLuxury's DELTA sleep support product is a safe and effective alternative to prescription sleeping pills and over-the-counter sleep aids that can produce some very unpleasant and unhealthy side effects, as well as having a potential for addiction or overdose. We heartily endorse this product."

BrainLuxury, a New York-based and privately-held concern, also has a companion product to DELTA for daytime use, called GAMMA BrainLuxury®, which helps to improve and increase waking energy and focus for enhanced performance in all daytime activities. [ Read details in full press release ]

